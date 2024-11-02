NHL Rumors: Islanders, Maple Leafs, Bruins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the New York Islanders lost Mathew Barzal for 4-6 weeks. It’s a huge blow to the team when you factor in other injury concerns. Meanwhile, one insider thinks that another shoe is going to drop in Toronto as the Maple Leafs look at the trade market. Finally, is Boston Bruins’ head coach Jim Montgomery on the hot seat and is there any chance the Bruins and Brad Marchand go their separate ways?

Islanders’ Offense Hit Hard as Mathew Barzal Faces 4-6 Week Absence

The New York Islanders announced key injury updates Saturday, with star forward Mathew Barzal expected to miss 4-6 weeks due to an upper-body injury. Barzal’s placement on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) makes him ineligible for at least 10 games, a significant blow to the Islanders’ already struggling offense. Defenseman Adam Pelech also faces a 4-6 week recovery, while Mike Reilly and Alex Romanov are day-to-day.

Mat Barzal, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Barzal, a vital playmaker and offensive driver has struggled this season recording only two goals and three assists in his first 10 games. While his production has been slower than expected, his absence still impacts the Islanders, who are among the league’s lowest-scoring teams. His injury will force the team to find new ways to generate offense and push other players to take on more responsibility.

Maple Leafs Weigh Trade Options for Nick Robertson Amid Roster Crunch

The Toronto Maple Leafs face challenging roster decisions as they get healthier and have cap questions that require answers. With defenseman Jani Hakanpaa close to returning, roster space is becoming increasingly limited. According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, forward Nick Robertson might be a prime trade candidate if Toronto finds the right value.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Knies Playing Towards Big Pay Day

Despite leading the team in preseason goals, Robertson has struggled, scoring only once in 10 games. Head coach Craig Berube has to be growing a bit frustrated and Seravalli suggests that Robertson’s inconsistency and limited impact make him a potential piece Toronto could move.

With Matthew Knies as their only waiver-exempt option, the Leafs have few choices if they want to clear space without losing players on waivers. As Seravalli notes, “the other shoe has to drop” for Toronto as they navigate the end of this conditioning stint.

Brad Marchand’s Future with Bruins Uncertain?

The future of Brad Marchand with the Boston Bruins seems secure, despite speculation surrounding his upcoming unrestricted free agency. When asked about the possibility of Marchand not being a Bruin next season, hockey insider Frank Seravalli responded emphatically, stating, “I don’t see one. This guy is a heart and soul Bruin.”

Things may not always be smooth in Boston and there have been some public issues between the coach and Marchand, but that doesn’t mean there are concerning long-term issues. Colby Cohen brought up parallels to the Steven Stamkos situation, reflecting on how fans felt last year when Stamkos was also facing free agency. However, Seravalli dismissed any fears about Marchand’s future in Boston, noting that the team values him highly.

The Bruins are expected to prioritize keeping Marchand. In fact, he might be a priority over the head coach, who has been rumored to be on the hot seat of late. With the Bruins’ early struggles this season, Jim Montgomery might be the person who takes the fall if the Bruins can’t get things turned around.