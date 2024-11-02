5 Takeaways From Rangers 2-1 Win Over the Senators

The New York Rangers secured a 2-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators last night (Nov. 1), despite being heavily outshot 41-18. While Artemi Panarin and Alexis Lafreniere found the back of the net for New York, the night belonged to Igor Shesterkin, who delivered a standout performance in goal to earn the win.

Rangers vs. Senators Game Recap

The Rangers opened the scoring just three minutes into the game when Lafreniere picked Josh Norris’s pocket before he could clear the defensive zone. Lafreniere quickly found Panarin, who ripped a shot past Linus Ullmark, using Travis Hamonic as a screen. While there were no additional goals in the first period, the Rangers’ penalty kill made a key stop after Sam Carrick was called for tripping Zack Ostapchuk. The Rangers held a 1-0 lead heading into the intermission.

Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Midway through the second period, the Rangers drew a power play after Michael Amadio tripped Braden Schneider. However, the Rangers’ top power-play unit struggled to get set up for the first 56 seconds, and then Chris Kreider went to the box for hooking Thomas Chabot. The Rangers spent much of the remainder of the second period shorthanded, with Adam Fox and Ryan Lindgren both taking penalties, but solid defensive efforts and strong saves from Shesterkin kept the score locked at 1-0.

Related: Rangers’ Future Needs to Include Kaapo Kakko

Just a minute into the third period, Norris was sent off for hooking Reilly Smith. The Rangers’ top power-play unit couldn’t convert, but the second unit made good use of their rare time on the ice. After a great pass from Smith, Filip Chytil threaded the needle to find Lafreniere in front, giving the Rangers a 2-0 lead. Ottawa kept pressing and managed to cut the lead to 2-1 when Brady Tkachuk fed Adam Gaudette on a cross-crease pass midway through the period. But Shesterkin and the Rangers held firm, sealing the 2-1 victory. The win brought the Rangers to 7-2-1, while Ottawa dropped to 5-5-0.

Rangers Takeaways