5 Takeaways From Rangers 2-1 Win Over the Senators

The New York Rangers secured a 2-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators last night (Nov. 1), despite being heavily outshot 41-18. While Artemi Panarin and Alexis Lafreniere found the back of the net for New York, the night belonged to Igor Shesterkin, who delivered a standout performance in goal to earn the win.
Rangers vs. Senators Game Recap
The Rangers opened the scoring just three minutes into the game when Lafreniere picked Josh Norris’s pocket before he could clear the defensive zone. Lafreniere quickly found Panarin, who ripped a shot past Linus Ullmark, using Travis Hamonic as a screen. While there were no additional goals in the first period, the Rangers’ penalty kill made a key stop after Sam Carrick was called for tripping Zack Ostapchuk. The Rangers held a 1-0 lead heading into the intermission.
Midway through the second period, the Rangers drew a power play after Michael Amadio tripped Braden Schneider. However, the Rangers’ top power-play unit struggled to get set up for the first 56 seconds, and then Chris Kreider went to the box for hooking Thomas Chabot. The Rangers spent much of the remainder of the second period shorthanded, with Adam Fox and Ryan Lindgren both taking penalties, but solid defensive efforts and strong saves from Shesterkin kept the score locked at 1-0.
Related: Rangers’ Future Needs to Include Kaapo Kakko
Just a minute into the third period, Norris was sent off for hooking Reilly Smith. The Rangers’ top power-play unit couldn’t convert, but the second unit made good use of their rare time on the ice. After a great pass from Smith, Filip Chytil threaded the needle to find Lafreniere in front, giving the Rangers a 2-0 lead. Ottawa kept pressing and managed to cut the lead to 2-1 when Brady Tkachuk fed Adam Gaudette on a cross-crease pass midway through the period. But Shesterkin and the Rangers held firm, sealing the 2-1 victory. The win brought the Rangers to 7-2-1, while Ottawa dropped to 5-5-0.
Rangers Takeaways
- Shesterkin was outstanding all night, stopping 40 of 41 shots, including some highlight-reel saves. Without his heroics, the Rangers likely wouldn’t have come away with the win. With this performance, Shesterkin improved to 5-2-1 on the season, boasting a .931 save percentage and a 2.25 goals-against average. Now in the final year of his contract after reportedly turning down an eight-year, $88 million extension, games like these underscore why the Rangers need to do whatever it takes to bring him back. Shesterkin has been the backbone of the team since his debut, and without him, the Rangers’ future remains uncertain.
- Through the first eight games, the Rangers’ 5-on-5 play showed a marked improvement, with the team controlling puck possession, tempo, and high-danger scoring chances. However, in their last two games—against the Capitals on Tuesday and the Senators last night—that control has diminished. The Rangers managed only 34% of expected goals at 5-on-5 against Ottawa and a mere 27% against Washington. This lapse in even-strength play could become costly, especially if the power play falters as it has in recent playoff runs. To get back on track, the Rangers should consider reintroducing Zac Jones to the lineup. Jones has brought out the best in Victor Mancini, who has struggled when paired with Schneider. Meanwhile, Schneider has been more effective alongside Jacob Trouba. Adding Jones back into the mix could help the Rangers regain their early-season form at even strength.
- Mika Zibanejad’s season has been off to a slow start, with much of his play coming from the perimeter and limited physical engagement. However, last night’s game hinted at a positive shift. Zibanejad drove to the net more frequently, setting up a prime scoring chance for Kreider. His effort was evident, particularly on one play where he hustled to make a diving pass attempt to Kreider on the rush. If Zibanejad continues to play with this level of intensity and starts leveraging his shot more, he could return to his 2022-23 form, which would be a massive boost for the Rangers.
- Will Cuylle, Kaapo Kakko, and Chytil continue to impress, contributing across all aspects of the game and giving the Rangers much-needed depth. This trio has consistently provided quality minutes and has earned greater ice time from head coach Peter Laviolette. However, they should also see more opportunities on the power play. While they’re often deployed in the final moments of unsuccessful power plays, giving them meaningful minutes with a fresh power-play unit could diversify the Rangers’ attack and provide a fallback option if the first unit struggles.
- The Rangers made two significant offseason moves, most notably bringing in Smith and Carrick, both of whom have been outstanding additions. Carrick’s grit and penalty-killing ability have raised the fourth line’s effectiveness and made the Rangers’ PK more formidable. Smith, meanwhile, has registered seven points in ten games and consistently demonstrates high hockey IQ, positioning himself well and creating turnovers that generate offense. If Zibanejad regains his scoring touch, Smith’s responsible play could help transform the Zibanejad-Kreider line into a powerhouse.
- Next Game: Sunday, Nov. 3, 1 p.m. EST vs. New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden.