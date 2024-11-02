Ekman-Larsson’s “Sneaky Nasty” Style Reshapes Maple Leafs’ Blue Line

Paul Bissonnette of Spittin’ Chiclets joined FAN Hockey Show to discuss his take on the Toronto Maple Leafs so far in the 2024-25 season, explicitly focusing on Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s transformation. Bissonnette highlighted the impact of offseason additions, Ekman-Larsson’s growing physical presence, and how his game has adapted since his Arizona Coyotes days, significantly benefiting the Maple Leafs’ defensive core.

Here’s a breakdown of Bissonnette’s insights into Ekman-Larsson’s play style, the Maple Leafs’ offseason changes, and what’s next for the team as they evolve under new leadership.

An Offseason Transformation: Ekman-Larsson’s New Role

In his early years with the Coyotes, Ekman-Larsson was primarily known as an offensive defenseman. He wasn’t asked to focus on physicality; he played alongside other defenders who filled that role. However, moving from Arizona to Florida changed his approach and broadened his game, especially under the guidance of Panthers coach Paul Maurice.

Related: Is Toronto Too Tough for Maple Leafs’ Young Defensemen to Thrive?

Bissonnette’s take on the video is that “Ekman-Larsson developed into a more well-rounded defenseman in Florida. There was no compromise in their game plan; they expected all their defensemen to be strong and assertive. He learned to protect the net front, engage in one-on-one battles, and become stronger on his skates.”

Ekman-Larsson’s shift in style has translated well to his role in Toronto, where the Maple Leafs were seeking a player who could blend offensive skill with an added element of grit.

A “Sneaky Nasty” Style That the Maple Leafs Needed

Bissonnette sees Ekman-Larsson’s “sneaky nasty” edge as an essential addition to Toronto’s roster. This quality wasn’t always a part of Ekman-Larsson’s game but has emerged over the years. Unlike his early career, he’s no longer hesitant to deliver a hit, throw a shoulder, or give an opponent a hard time in the crease.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson became more physical playing with the Florida Panthers. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Bissonnette’s Take: “Ekman-Larsson’s not afraid to be physical now; he’s mixing it up in ways that Toronto needs. He adds a nastiness that hasn’t always been there in the Maple Leafs’ defense, where in past years, you had guys that were either fully offensive or purely stay-at-home. Ekman-Larsson is now a balanced two-way guy, which adds much-needed versatility to the lineup.”

Related: NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Islanders, Oilers, Sharks

This transformation into a more physical presence gives the Maple Leafs a defender who protects his crease and makes opponents’ lives difficult with his refined defensive edge.

Complementing Toronto’s Defensive Core

Bissonnette noted how Ekman-Larsson’s added grit and physical presence complement the other key Maple Leafs’ defensive corps members, like Jake McCabe and Morgan Rielly. Each player brings a unique element, contributing to a more cohesive and balanced defense.

Jake McCabe, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Bissonnette’s Take: “McCabe and Tanev are both solid, physical defensemen, while Rielly isn’t shy about playing with an edge either. The Leafs’ current defense now has a full-body presence, able to blend physical play with smooth puck movement. This combination allows them to defend aggressively and efficiently transition the puck to forwards for quick breaks.”

The improved synergy between these defensemen benefits Ekman-Larsson and the entire team. It adds layers to their gameplay that will be valuable in high-stakes, physical matchups come playoff time.

Growing Pains but Promising Adjustments

Bissonnette also touched on how coaching adjustments and system changes mean there’s a learning curve in the early part of the season. New head coach Craig Berube’s systems emphasize toughness and defensive accountability, so it might take some time for the Maple Leafs to adapt. Yet, Ekman-Larsson’s recent play and balanced defensive contributions suggest the team is on the right path.

Related: Remembering Maple Leafs Tough Guy Jim Dorey

Bissonnette’s Take: “People might be a bit concerned seeing the Leafs’ power play struggling or some third-period breakdowns, but it’s early in the season with a new system in place. As these adjustments settle in, we’ll see more consistency from the core players, especially guys like [Auston] Matthews, who haven’t quite found their stride yet.”

What’s Next for Ekman-Larsson and the Maple Leafs?

Ekman-Larsson’s versatility and newfound “nastiness” bring a different dimension to Toronto’s blue line. As he continues to lean into this balanced style, he’s likely to play a significant role in the team’s quest for playoff success. His presence also sends a message about the team’s direction: they’re here to play hard, physical hockey with a defense that backs down from no one.

As the season progresses, Ekman-Larsson’s longevity and resilience will be crucial. With over a decade in the league, he brings an invaluable veteran presence, and his adaptability to take on new roles speaks to his professionalism. The Maple Leafs have a defender who isn’t just skilled but committed to evolving his game for the team’s success.

For now, Toronto fans can look forward to seeing Ekman-Larsson continue to refine his balance of skill and toughness, making him a vital part of a more well-rounded Leafs defense, all with the promise of elevating his game even further as the stakes get higher.