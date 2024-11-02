Canadiens Should Probably Send Xhekaj to AHL at This Point

The phrase “use it or lose it” can actually apply to hockey players. At least it should, especially as it might pertain to Montreal Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj after he was scratched against the Washington Capitals in the team’s 6-3 loss on Halloween.

It’s a recurring theme, in that, overall, Xhekaj has played just eight games. While the Canadiens have only played 11 total, Xhekaj has only seen the ice for 15:19 on average, the lowest among all Habs defensemen who have suited up this 2024-25 season. Under these circumstances, why not guarantee him more of a regular shift by sending the waiver-exempt defenseman down to the American Hockey League?

Xhekaj vs. St. Louis?

There is the fact Xhekaj signed a two-year, one-way extension last offseason. So, optics wouldn’t exactly be good. However, things don’t exactly look all that good right now, with head coach Martin St. Louis seemingly recently having singled out Xhekaj in the media, criticizing the third-year defenseman for not having improved relative to his rookie days as much as he would have liked.

Now, to be clear, St. Louis was asked specifically about Xhekaj. So, it’s not like St. Louis was volunteering his opinion to anyone who would listen about how much he, playfully paraphrasing here, hates Xhekaj. Furthermore, St. Louis was simply being candid, something both media members and fans alike appreciate in principle. So, any suggestion St. Louis was off base equates to an incredibly impressive display of mental gymnastics, contorting time and space to make it seem as though the player’s coach, through and through, has an axe to grind with Xhekaj.

That having been said, St. Louis clearly isn’t utilizing Xhekaj as much as he could. And, in certain respects, that’s understandable. For instance, Xhekaj clearly makes mistakes. A Xhekaj giveaway deep in his own zone against the Seattle Kraken directly led to a goal against by Oliver Bjorkstrand.

However, look at it another way: The Canadiens lost that game on Oct. 29, 8-2. A lot of people made mistakes. And it’s not like Xhekaj ‘s turnover was responsible for shifting momentum at a critical point. They were already down 3-0 at the time… midway through the first period. The Habs effectively decided at puck-drop not to show up against a fourth-year club, as a team. It would warm the heart, at least if the gift-giving they were so gung-ho to display had been reciprocated.

The club’s performance that game is arguably more so on St. Louis than any one player. And, seeing as the Habs are 4-6-1 a this point, having delivered multiple listless performances already, St. Louis is subject to criticism himself, justifiably speaking or not. Ultimately, this is a young team that is still developing, Xhekaj, still just 23, included. And that’s where St. Louis was wrong. Mistakes are still going to happen. It’s how the players respond that will come to define them.

Xhekaj More than a Typical Seventh Defenseman

There are two perspectives here. One, which St. Louis seems to share, is that Xhekaj hasn’t responded well by Year 3 of his career. In contrast, the second is, if Xhekaj is stapled to the bench, he’s not really being given a chance to respond well. Of course, someone has to be the team’s seventh defenseman. And, based on how he’s been deployed, not just this season, but last, it’s not exactly a shock to see St. Louis go with the player he has to fill that role by all appearances.

What’s disheartening is Xhekaj has shown significant potential, even tossing aside his undrafted status. He’s shown significant potential to be a top-four defenseman, period. St. Louis may, emphasis on “may,” argue the ice time he’s giving Xhekaj now isn’t a reflection of how he’ll be deployed once he begins to reach his ceiling. However, if Xhekaj is still developing through that lens, shouldn’t that mean the defenseman is still learning and shouldn’t be expected to be perfect?

St. Louis shouldn’t have it both ways. And, in the head coach’s defense, no one aside from either one of them is privy to their private conversations. People don’t know how willing to Xhekaj has expressed himself as being to improve. If he hasn’t to St. Louis’ satisfaction, to the point a young defenseman with immense potential isn’t getting the reps he should, maybe everyone is better served playing Xhekaj in the AHL. Because, as Xhekaj is still developing by all rational accounts, a lack of ice time is far from conducive to him becoming that hypothetical top-four defenseman.

Sure, been there, done that, as Xhekaj spent a significant amount of time in the AHL last season too. So did Logan Mailloux, for just one example, though. And the Canadiens just re-demoted him. There were obvious extenuating circumstances (injuries), which necessitated his promotion (or that of someone in his stead). However, between Mailloux’s one-game promotion last April and general manager Kent Hughes having traded away fellow-defensemen Jordan Harris and Johnathan Kovacevic, each of whom play or have been played on Mailloux’s right side, the idea was clearly to make room.

Ultimately, Mailloux wasn’t ready. Maybe Xhekaj isn’t either. Seeing as they’ve found success in the AHL playing together before, it stands to reason they will again. And that should be the preferred goal here, to place players in the best position to find success. The Canadiens simply aren’t doing that with Xhekaj.

Xhekaj vs. Lindstrom

If St. Louis wants an actual seventh defenseman, might Hughes interest him in a Gustav Lindstrom, perhaps? Hughes infamously acquired Lindstrom in the Jeff Petry trade with the Detroit Red Wings. Hughes perhaps more infamously went on record as saying the team’s scouts saw Lindstrom as only having attained 70% of his potential, only for the Canadiens to cut him out of training camp and the Anaheim Ducks to eventually claim him off waivers.

Hughes stealthily re-signed Lindstrom early this season, adding depth to the organization’s defense. Lindstrom is kind of a known quantity at this stage, who, despite Hughes’ initial assessment of having a higher ceiling to reach, uh, probably doesn’t. So, his development shouldn’t be adversely impacted as a regular scratch. Bringing him up to replace a demoted Xhekaj in the lineup is the logical course of action here, assuming of course the Canadiens act rationally and either play Xhekaj as his one-way deal would prescribe (in the NHL) or enable him to play elsewhere.

If the Canadiens don’t, they significantly risk losing the type of player everyone has long since acknowledged they and just about every other team needs: someone with size, skill, and toughness. So, logic would dictate, if they don’t take advantage of their ability to send Xhekaj through waivers now, once he becomes eligible and they determine he needs more seasoning, that “elsewhere” will be with another team. Another team wouldn’t hesitate to take a chance on the guy.

Xhekaj may not be a superstar talent. He is rough around the edges. He’s shown a lack of discipline. However, a failure to nurture the talent he does have, so as to smoothen those edges, could end up being one of this management group’s biggest regrets. It’s up to them to determine how best to do that, just as long as they do.