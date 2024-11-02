Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Sharks – 11/2/24

The Vancouver Canucks take on the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANUCKS (4-2-3) at SHARKS (3-7-2)

10 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, CITY, SN, CBC

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser

Arshdeep Bains — Elias Pettersson — Conor Garland

Danton Heinen — Teddy Blueger — Kiefer Sherwood

Nils Hoglander — Pius Suter — Daniel Sprong

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers

Erik Brannstrom — Noah Juulsen

Kevin Lankinen

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Derek Forbort, Vincent Desharnais

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Dakota Joshua (testicular cancer recovery)

Status report

The Canucks placed forward Nils Aman on waivers Saturday for the purpose of reassigning him to Abbotsford of the American Hockey League.

Joshua, a forward, participated in Vancouver’s morning skate Saturday but is not expected to play and has yet to make his season debut.

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund — Mikael Granlund — Tyler Toffoli

Ethan Cardwell — Alexander Wennberg — Fabian Zetterlund

Barclay Goodrow — Will Smith — Luke Kunin

Carl Grundstrom — Nico Sturm — Danil Gushchin

Jake Walman — Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro — Jan Rutta

Henry Thrun — Timothy Liljegren

Mackenzie Blackwood

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Klim Kostin, Givani Smith, Jack Thompson

Injured: Lucas Carlsson (undisclosed), Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Macklin Celebrini (lower body), Ty Dellandrea (upper body)

Status report

Liljegren will make his Sharks debut after being acquired in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

