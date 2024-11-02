Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Sharks – 11/2/24

The Vancouver Canucks take on the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANUCKS (4-2-3) at SHARKS (3-7-2)

10 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, CITY, SN, CBC

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser
Arshdeep Bains — Elias Pettersson — Conor Garland
Danton Heinen — Teddy Blueger — Kiefer Sherwood
Nils Hoglander — Pius Suter — Daniel Sprong

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers
Erik Brannstrom — Noah Juulsen

Kevin Lankinen
Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Derek Forbort, Vincent Desharnais

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Dakota Joshua (testicular cancer recovery)

Status report

  • The Canucks placed forward Nils Aman on waivers Saturday for the purpose of reassigning him to Abbotsford of the American Hockey League.
  • Joshua, a forward, participated in Vancouver’s morning skate Saturday but is not expected to play and has yet to make his season debut.

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund — Mikael Granlund — Tyler Toffoli
Ethan Cardwell — Alexander Wennberg — Fabian Zetterlund
Barclay Goodrow — Will Smith — Luke Kunin
Carl Grundstrom — Nico Sturm — Danil Gushchin

Jake Walman — Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro — Jan Rutta
Henry Thrun — Timothy Liljegren

Mackenzie Blackwood
Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Klim Kostin, Givani Smith, Jack Thompson

Injured: Lucas Carlsson (undisclosed), Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Macklin Celebrini (lower body), Ty Dellandrea (upper body)

Status report

  • Liljegren will make his Sharks debut after being acquired in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

