Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Sharks – 11/2/24

The Vancouver Canucks take on the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANUCKS (4-2-3) at SHARKS (3-7-2)
10 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, CITY, SN, CBC
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser
Arshdeep Bains — Elias Pettersson — Conor Garland
Danton Heinen — Teddy Blueger — Kiefer Sherwood
Nils Hoglander — Pius Suter — Daniel Sprong
Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers
Erik Brannstrom — Noah Juulsen
Kevin Lankinen
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Derek Forbort, Vincent Desharnais
Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Dakota Joshua (testicular cancer recovery)
Status report
- The Canucks placed forward Nils Aman on waivers Saturday for the purpose of reassigning him to Abbotsford of the American Hockey League.
- Joshua, a forward, participated in Vancouver’s morning skate Saturday but is not expected to play and has yet to make his season debut.
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund — Mikael Granlund — Tyler Toffoli
Ethan Cardwell — Alexander Wennberg — Fabian Zetterlund
Barclay Goodrow — Will Smith — Luke Kunin
Carl Grundstrom — Nico Sturm — Danil Gushchin
Jake Walman — Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro — Jan Rutta
Henry Thrun — Timothy Liljegren
Mackenzie Blackwood
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Klim Kostin, Givani Smith, Jack Thompson
Injured: Lucas Carlsson (undisclosed), Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Macklin Celebrini (lower body), Ty Dellandrea (upper body)
Status report
- Liljegren will make his Sharks debut after being acquired in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.
