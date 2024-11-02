Projected Lineups for Utah HC vs Golden Knights – 11/2/24

The Utah Hockey Club takes on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

UTAH (5-4-2) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (7-3-1)

10 p.m. ET; Utah16, SCRIPPS

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Matias Maccelli — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz
Alexander Kerfoot — Nick Bjugstad — Lawson Crouse
Jack McBain — Kevin Stenlund

Mikhail Sergachev — Michael Kesselring
Maveric Lamoureux — Olli Maatta
Vladislav Kolyachonok — Ian Cole
Jusso Valimaki

Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Michael Carcone, Liam O’Brien, Robert Bortuzzo

Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Status report

  • Utah will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen, as it did in a a 5-1 win against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Brett Howden — Tomas Hertl – Pavel Dorofeyev
Tanner Pearson — William Karlsson — Alexander Holtz
Cole Schwindt — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Zach Whitecloud — Nicolas Hague

Adin Hill
Akira Schmid

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak

Injured: Victor Olofsson (lower body), Ilya Samsonov (soreness)

Status report

  • Hague returns after missing three games with a lower-body injury and replaced Korczak, a defenseman.
  • Samsonov, a goalie, will not dress.
  • Schmid will be the backup after being recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Saturday.

