Projected Lineups for Utah HC vs Golden Knights – 11/2/24

The Utah Hockey Club takes on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

10 p.m. ET; Utah16, SCRIPPS

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

Matias Maccelli — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz

Alexander Kerfoot — Nick Bjugstad — Lawson Crouse

Jack McBain — Kevin Stenlund

Mikhail Sergachev — Michael Kesselring

Maveric Lamoureux — Olli Maatta

Vladislav Kolyachonok — Ian Cole

Jusso Valimaki

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Michael Carcone, Liam O’Brien, Robert Bortuzzo

Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Status report

Utah will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen, as it did in a a 5-1 win against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.

Latest for THW:

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Brett Howden — Tomas Hertl – Pavel Dorofeyev

Tanner Pearson — William Karlsson — Alexander Holtz

Cole Schwindt — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Zach Whitecloud — Nicolas Hague

Adin Hill

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak

Injured: Victor Olofsson (lower body), Ilya Samsonov (soreness)

Status report

Hague returns after missing three games with a lower-body injury and replaced Korczak, a defenseman.

Samsonov, a goalie, will not dress.

Schmid will be the backup after being recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Saturday.

Latest for THW: