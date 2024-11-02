Projected Lineups for Utah HC vs Golden Knights – 11/2/24

The Utah Hockey Club takes on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
UTAH (5-4-2) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (7-3-1)
10 p.m. ET; Utah16, SCRIPPS
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Matias Maccelli — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz
Alexander Kerfoot — Nick Bjugstad — Lawson Crouse
Jack McBain — Kevin Stenlund
Mikhail Sergachev — Michael Kesselring
Maveric Lamoureux — Olli Maatta
Vladislav Kolyachonok — Ian Cole
Jusso Valimaki
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Michael Carcone, Liam O’Brien, Robert Bortuzzo
Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)
Status report
- Utah will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen, as it did in a a 5-1 win against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Brett Howden — Tomas Hertl – Pavel Dorofeyev
Tanner Pearson — William Karlsson — Alexander Holtz
Cole Schwindt — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar
Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Zach Whitecloud — Nicolas Hague
Adin Hill
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak
Injured: Victor Olofsson (lower body), Ilya Samsonov (soreness)
Status report
- Hague returns after missing three games with a lower-body injury and replaced Korczak, a defenseman.
- Samsonov, a goalie, will not dress.
- Schmid will be the backup after being recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Saturday.
