LA Kings Game Notes: Full 60-Minute Effort Earns 6-3 Win Over Golden Knights

After a horrific performance against the San Jose Sharks, losing 3-2, the Los Angeles Kings came out with one of their best games of the season handing the Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights a 6-3 loss.

In the second half of a back-to-back, the Kings looked like a completely different team. They used their speed, which allowed them to move the puck up the ice cleanly and generate chances off the cycle, which was something they weren’t able to showcase much before this game.

“I thought we played with the puck way more, I thought we were connecting more from the back end all the way to the forwards, felt like we haven’t been like that in the last couple of games […] we played tonight with a lot of confidence,” forward Adrian Kempe said.

That urgency and work ethic that was nowhere to be seen against the Sharks was very evident last night. Head coach Jim Hiller said he wanted an emotional bounce-back game from his group and he got exactly that. They had the Golden Knights on their heels multiple times and it was important for this team to show that they have what it takes to compete with top teams and be able to respond positively after a bad loss. The Kings showed they cared last night, they wanted that win and they played like they wanted it.

“We had to lean in a little, we had to challenge them because Vegas is a great team playing as well as they had and you know we just did not feel good last night (against San Jose) for lots of different reasons,” Hiller said. “We had to have a response and we did.”

Same Players Continuing to Contribute

We’ve talked about how there are certain forwards who haven’t shown up on the scoresheet much and how their production levels are starting to get concerning. Well, the players who have been carrying this team’s offensive production continued with that last night.

Warren Foegele, who was brought in during the offseason, has been a pleasant surprise to start this season using his speed and ability to forecheck hard to create offense and he scored his fourth goal of the season last night to open the scoring for the Kings.

Alex Laferriere has just been remarkable. If I had to choose who has been the Kings’ best forward so far this season, he would get my vote. It’s his ability to get to the right areas and finish chances that have set him apart on the stat sheet. He’s putting himself in the right areas to score goals and he’s having no trouble putting them in the back of the net. With his goal last night, he now leads the Kings in goals with six.

Kevin Fiala has been a hot topic over the past few games, and after being scratched for missing a team meeting, he not only returned to the lineup but returned to the scoresheet as well. He had a beautiful goal where he pulled off a nifty toe-drag seconds before depositing one past Golden Knights goaltender Ilya Samsonov as well as an assist.

Kempe looked like the Kempe we know him to be. He got back to his game which is generated through his speed and he utilized that to create multiple chances throughout the game. He had a goal and assist and probably could have had a couple more, he was all over the puck.

It was a big milestone night for captain Anze Kopitar as he recorded his 800th assist in the NHL. He also scored, giving the Kings a 4-0 lead. Kopitar’s dominance over the years just keeps on going as he leads this team in points with 12.

Brandt Clarke has had an outstanding start to the season offensively and his production continued against the Golden Knights. He recorded three assists and it was his second game this season doing so. He looked confident with the puck last night, jumping up in the play, spinning away from coverage to get loose, and he’s doing what he has been known to do and it’s something the Kings have needed. He now is a point-per-game player with 11 points in 11 games which is the second most out of any King. He is also tied for fourth most points out of any defenseman in the NHL right now.

“He’s had a good start point-wise for sure. He’s taken some risks that have helped him get those points, he’s taken some risks that have cost us the other way […] there’s no doubt he’s done a good job, he’s contributed offensively and we’ve needed that,” said Hiller.

Kuemper Came up Big Early

Most of the spotlight will be shined on the offense as the Kings managed to pot six goals, but goaltender Darcy Kuemper made some very important saves throughout the game, especially early that could have changed the outcome. There were a couple of bad giveaways from the Kings in the first half of the first period before they found their legs, where Kuemper was able to bail them out and keep it scoreless. He made 23 saves for a save percentage of .885 and even though that isn’t a great number, the goals he let in weren’t necessarily his fault. Two of the Golden Knights’ goals happened because players were left wide open in front of Kuemper and one of them, Golden Knights forward Pavel Dorofeyev unleashed a ridiculous backhand. Overall it was a solid night for Kuemper. He made the saves he needed to as well as ones that allowed the Kings to jump out to an early lead.

The Kings improved to 6-3-2 and now sit second in the Pacific Division. They will have a couple of days off before they welcome in Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks for another afternoon matinee on Saturday.