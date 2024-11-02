Canucks Place Nils Aman On Waivers

The Vancouver Canucks announced on Saturday morning that they have placed forward Nils Aman on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the Abbotsford Canucks of the American Hockey League (AHL). The 24-year-old Swede has played four games this season, recording two assists. He split last season between the NHL and AHL, scoring eight goals and 15 points in 15 games in Abbotsford and three goals and seven points in 43 games in Vancouver.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that F Nils Åman has been placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Abbotsford (AHL). — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 2, 2024

Arshdeep Bains, who doesn’t require waivers, is still with the team, making it interesting that Aman was the guy sent down and not him. There is a high likelihood that he will be claimed, maybe by the team that drafted him in the sixth round in 2020, the injury-ravaged Colorado Avalanche. He is a solid fourth-line center and penalty killer, someone that many coaches could use in their bottom-six.

This move likely means that Dakota Joshua is nearing a return to the lineup. He has made steady progress in the last few weeks and recently took part in his first full practice with the team. On Nov. 1, in his media availability, head coach Rick Tocchet indicated his status as day-to-day. With this recent turn of events, it appears Joshua might be on his way to playing his first game of the season – maybe as soon as this three-game California road trip. He will be a welcome addition to a team that has struggled to find their identity early in the season, going 4-2-3 in October.