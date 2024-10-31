Projected Lineups For the Blackhawks vs Sharks – 10/31/24

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the San Jose Sharks at SAP Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLACKHAWKS (3-6-1) at SHARKS (2-7-2)
10:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, NBCSCA, SN360, SN
Blackhawks projected lineup
Philipp Kurashev — Connor Bedard — Teuvo Teravainen
Taylor Hall — Nick Foligno — Tyler Bertuzzi
Ilya Mikheyev — Jason Dickinson — Ryan Donato
Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Craig Smith
Wyatt Kaiser — Seth Jones
Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy
Nolan Allan — T.J. Brodie
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Andreas Athanasiou, Joey Anderson
Injured: Alec Martinez (right groin), Laurent Brossoit (knee)
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund — Mikael Granlund — Tyler Toffoli
Danil Gushchin — Alexander Wennberg — Fabian Zetterlund
Barclay Goodrow — Will Smith — Luke Kunin
Carl Grundstrom — Nico Sturm — Ethan Cardwell
Jake Walman — Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro — Jan Rutta
Henry Thrun — Jack Thompson
Mackenzie Blackwood
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Klim Kostin, Givani Smith, Timothy Liljegren
Injured: Lucas Carlsson (undisclosed), Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Macklin Celebrini (lower body), Ty Dellandrea (upper body)
Status report
- Celebrini, a center, resumed team activities with the Sharks on Thursday but will miss his 11th straight game; he remains week to week.
- Liljegren, acquired in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday, arrived in San Jose on Thursday but will not play; the defenseman said he expects to join the Sharks for practice Saturday.
