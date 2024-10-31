Projected Lineups For the Blackhawks vs Sharks – 10/31/24

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the San Jose Sharks at SAP Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLACKHAWKS (3-6-1) at SHARKS (2-7-2)

10:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, NBCSCA, SN360, SN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Philipp Kurashev — Connor Bedard — Teuvo Teravainen

Taylor Hall — Nick Foligno — Tyler Bertuzzi

Ilya Mikheyev — Jason Dickinson — Ryan Donato

Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Craig Smith

Wyatt Kaiser — Seth Jones

Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy

Nolan Allan — T.J. Brodie

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Andreas Athanasiou, Joey Anderson

Injured: Alec Martinez (right groin), Laurent Brossoit (knee)

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund — Mikael Granlund — Tyler Toffoli

Danil Gushchin — Alexander Wennberg — Fabian Zetterlund

Barclay Goodrow — Will Smith — Luke Kunin

Carl Grundstrom — Nico Sturm — Ethan Cardwell

Jake Walman — Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro — Jan Rutta

Henry Thrun — Jack Thompson

Mackenzie Blackwood

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Klim Kostin, Givani Smith, Timothy Liljegren

Injured: Lucas Carlsson (undisclosed), Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Macklin Celebrini (lower body), Ty Dellandrea (upper body)

Status report

Celebrini, a center, resumed team activities with the Sharks on Thursday but will miss his 11th straight game; he remains week to week.

Liljegren, acquired in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday, arrived in San Jose on Thursday but will not play; the defenseman said he expects to join the Sharks for practice Saturday.

