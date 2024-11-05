NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Canucks, Sabres, Bruins, Kraken

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Auston Matthews is dealing with an injury and won’t be available for the team on Tuesday night. What is the issue? Are teams interested in pending unrestricted free agent Trent Frederic out of Boston? Could the Vancouver Canucks target a defenseman like Bowen Byrman out of Buffalo? Finally, are the Seattle Kraken getting calls on a couple of their pending UFAs?

Auston Matthews Has an Upper-Body Injury

The Maple Leafs will be without Auston Matthews who is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. According to head coach Craig Berube, it’s something that has been lingering but is not related to past wrist issues. Max Domi moved up to the top line at practice and Pontus Holmberg, a healthy scratch on Sunday, was moved to the third line where he will play center.

It’s unclear when Matthews sustained his injury, but it’s likely he’s been dealing with it for a few games and could explain his resistance to shoot the puck as often as he normally would. He’s on pace for just 32 goals this season, which is well down from a standard season for the superstar.

He logged over 22 minutes in Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Wild without missing a shift.

Might the Canucks Look at Bowen Byram?

Recent speculation from sports analysts Mike Halford and Jason Brough has turned heads in Vancouver, suggesting that the Canucks could pursue Buffalo Sabres defenseman Bowen Byram in a trade. While this remains a hypothetical scenario, it raises important questions about the Canucks’ plans to improve their blue line.

Bowen Byram, Buffalo Sabres (Photo by Ben Ludeman/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Canucks lack two solid defensive pairs. The standout pairing of Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek is among the best in the NHL, but the depth remains inconsistent. The two hosts wonder if Byram could be a game-changer, capable of fitting into a top-four role and driving offensive play. He would slot into the second pairing as a left-shot defenseman.

Brough suggests that the Sabres might target NHL-ready players like Brock Boeser, making it a risky gamble for the Canucks. Would they really trade a player like Boeser? He is a pending UFA and if there’s any thought the Canucks will struggle to get him signed, would the team move him?

Trent Frederic Garnering Interest Around the NHL

ESPN analyst and NHL insider Kevin Weekes says Trent Frederic has become a player other teams are showing trade interest in. Frederic is a 26-year-old pending UFA who is making $2.3 million this season. He has one goal and three points in the team’s first 13 games.

There is some thought that the Montreal Canadiens might have interest as they are looking for a forward with an edge. Frederic is second on the Bruins with 41 hits and plays an average of 13:56 per game.

Kraken Fielding Calls on Forwards Brandon Tanev and Yanni Gourde?

According to Julian Gaudio from The Hockey News, Seattle Kraken forwards Brandon Tanev and Yanni Gourde are attracting interest from other teams. He cites a report from Frank Seravalli who said the Kraken have received calls regarding both players as they face a logjam of forwards and will need to make a move if everyone remains healthy.

Tanev and Gourde have not been major offensive contributors, but Gourde’s ability to play both center and wing makes him a valuable asset. His Stanley Cup experience with the Tampa Bay Lightning adds to his appeal for teams seeking checking-line depth.

As of now, it remains uncertain whether the Kraken are prepared to part ways with either forward, but discussions about their potential availability continue to gain traction.