Projected Lineups for the Penguins vs Islanders – 11/5/24

by

The Pittsburgh Penguins face the New York Islanders at UBS Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PENGUINS (5-7-1) at ISLANDERS (4-6-2)

7:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN

Penguins projected lineup

Evgeni Malkin — Sidney Crosby — Rickard Rakell
Drew O’Connor — Lars Eller — Cody Glass
Michael Bunting — Noel Acciari — Jesse Puljujarvi
Kevin Hayes — Blake Lizotte — Anthony Beauvillier

Matt Grzelcyk — Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves — Jack St. Ivany

Alex Nedeljkovic
Joel Blomqvist

Scratched: Ryan Shea, Valtteri Puustinen

Injured: Bryan Rust (lower body), Matt Nieto (MCL surgery)

Status report

  • Rust took part in the Penguins morning skate in a non-contact jersey and will miss his fourth straight game.
  • Nieto, a forward who has yet to play this season, was a full participant during the morning skate but will not play.

Latest for THW:

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee — Bo Horvat — Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Maxim Tsyplakov — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Pierre Engvall — Casey Cizikas — Simon Holmstrom
Hudson Fasching — Kyle MacLean — Oliver Wahlstrom

Dennis Cholowski — Noah Dobson
Ryan Pulock — Scott Mayfield
Isaiah George — Grant Hutton

Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Matt Martin

Injured: Anthony Duclair (lower body), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Mike Reilly (upper body)

Status report

  • George was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and will make his NHL debut.
  • The Islanders returned defenseman Samuel Bolduc to Bridgeport on Monday.

Latest for THW:

Leave a Comment