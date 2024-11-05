Projected Lineups for the Penguins vs Islanders – 11/5/24

The Pittsburgh Penguins face the New York Islanders at UBS Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PENGUINS (5-7-1) at ISLANDERS (4-6-2)
7:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN
Penguins projected lineup
Evgeni Malkin — Sidney Crosby — Rickard Rakell
Drew O’Connor — Lars Eller — Cody Glass
Michael Bunting — Noel Acciari — Jesse Puljujarvi
Kevin Hayes — Blake Lizotte — Anthony Beauvillier
Matt Grzelcyk — Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves — Jack St. Ivany
Alex Nedeljkovic
Joel Blomqvist
Scratched: Ryan Shea, Valtteri Puustinen
Injured: Bryan Rust (lower body), Matt Nieto (MCL surgery)
Status report
- Rust took part in the Penguins morning skate in a non-contact jersey and will miss his fourth straight game.
- Nieto, a forward who has yet to play this season, was a full participant during the morning skate but will not play.
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee — Bo Horvat — Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Maxim Tsyplakov — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Pierre Engvall — Casey Cizikas — Simon Holmstrom
Hudson Fasching — Kyle MacLean — Oliver Wahlstrom
Dennis Cholowski — Noah Dobson
Ryan Pulock — Scott Mayfield
Isaiah George — Grant Hutton
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Matt Martin
Injured: Anthony Duclair (lower body), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Mike Reilly (upper body)
Status report
- George was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and will make his NHL debut.
- The Islanders returned defenseman Samuel Bolduc to Bridgeport on Monday.
