Projected Lineups for Flames vs Canadiens – 11/05/24

The Calgary Flames take on the Montreal Canadiens tonight (Nov. 5) at the Bell Centre in Montreal. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLAMES (6-5-1) at CANADIENS (4-7-1)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, SNW

Flames projected lineup

Connor Zary — Nazem Kadri — Andrei Kuzmenko

Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato

Jonathan Huberdeau — Yegor Sharangovich — Anthony Mantha

Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Martin Pospisil

Mackenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

Tyson Barrie — Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Jake Bean, Joel Hanley, Justin Kirkland

Injured: None

Status report

Kuzmenko will remain on the top line; he moved up Sunday after starting on the fourth line in a 4-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Kirby Dach

Alex Newhook — Jake Evans — Juraj Slafkovsky

Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman — Oliver Kapanen — Joel Armia

Mike Matheson — Kaiden Guhle

Lane Hutson — David Savard

Arber Xhekaj — Jayden Struble

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Justin Barron, Michael Pezzetta

Injured: Patrik Laine (knee), Raphael Harvey-Pinard (broken leg)

Status report

Evans will play on the second line between Newhook and Slafkovsky.

Dvorak moves up to the third line, and Kapanen goes from wing to center on the fourth line.

Barron, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for a second straight game.

