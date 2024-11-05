Projected Lineups for Flames vs Canadiens – 11/05/24

The Calgary Flames take on the Montreal Canadiens tonight (Nov. 5) at the Bell Centre in Montreal. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLAMES (6-5-1) at CANADIENS (4-7-1)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, SNW
Flames projected lineup
Connor Zary — Nazem Kadri — Andrei Kuzmenko
Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato
Jonathan Huberdeau — Yegor Sharangovich — Anthony Mantha
Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Martin Pospisil
Mackenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
Tyson Barrie — Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Jake Bean, Joel Hanley, Justin Kirkland
Injured: None
Status report
- Kuzmenko will remain on the top line; he moved up Sunday after starting on the fourth line in a 4-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Kirby Dach
Alex Newhook — Jake Evans — Juraj Slafkovsky
Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heineman — Oliver Kapanen — Joel Armia
Mike Matheson — Kaiden Guhle
Lane Hutson — David Savard
Arber Xhekaj — Jayden Struble
Sam Montembeault
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Justin Barron, Michael Pezzetta
Injured: Patrik Laine (knee), Raphael Harvey-Pinard (broken leg)
Status report
- Evans will play on the second line between Newhook and Slafkovsky.
- Dvorak moves up to the third line, and Kapanen goes from wing to center on the fourth line.
- Barron, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for a second straight game.
