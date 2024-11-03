Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Flames – 11/3/24

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

OILERS (5-5-1) at FLAMES (6-4-1)

8 p.m. ET; SN1, SNE, SNW, SNP

Oilers projected lineup

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Viktor Arvidsson

Jeff Skinner — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Zach Hyman

Mattias Janmark — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown

Drake Caggiula — Noah Philp — Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Travis Dermott

Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Derek Ryan, Troy Stecher

Injured: Connor McDavid (ankle)

Status Report

Edmonton will have the same 18 skaters as its 5-1 win at the Nashville Predators on Thursday.

Flames projected lineup

Connor Zary — Nazem Kadri — Martin Pospisil

Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato

Jonathan Huberdeau — Yegor Sharangovich — Anthony Mantha

Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Andrei Kuzmenko

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov

Tyson Barrie — Brayden Pachal

Dan Vladar

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Justin Kirkland, Jake Bean, Joel Hanley

Injured: None

Status report

Calgary is expected to use the same lineup from a 3-0 win against the New Jersey Devils on Friday.

