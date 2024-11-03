Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Flames – 11/3/24

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
OILERS (5-5-1) at FLAMES (6-4-1)
8 p.m. ET; SN1, SNE, SNW, SNP
Oilers projected lineup
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Viktor Arvidsson
Jeff Skinner — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Zach Hyman
Mattias Janmark — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown
Drake Caggiula — Noah Philp — Corey Perry
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Travis Dermott
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Derek Ryan, Troy Stecher
Injured: Connor McDavid (ankle)
Status Report
- Edmonton will have the same 18 skaters as its 5-1 win at the Nashville Predators on Thursday.
Flames projected lineup
Connor Zary — Nazem Kadri — Martin Pospisil
Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato
Jonathan Huberdeau — Yegor Sharangovich — Anthony Mantha
Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Andrei Kuzmenko
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov
Tyson Barrie — Brayden Pachal
Dan Vladar
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Justin Kirkland, Jake Bean, Joel Hanley
Injured: None
Status report
- Calgary is expected to use the same lineup from a 3-0 win against the New Jersey Devils on Friday.
