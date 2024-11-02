Flames’ Captain Mikael Backlund Appears in 1,000th Career Game

Long-time Calgary Flames forward Mikael Backlund reached a significant milestone on Friday night (Nov. 1) against the New Jersey Devils, suiting up for his 1000th career NHL game.

The C of Red showing love for the Cap ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cMKnXBKSBx — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 2, 2024

Backlund, 35, was drafted 24th overall in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft by the Flames and has gone on to become one of the most beloved players in franchise history. The Swedish forward was named the team’s 21st captain on Sept. 27, 2023, and signed a two-year extension the same day to help set him up to be a Flame for life.

In his 1000 games, Backlund has recorded 202 goals and 536 points. Both of those marks are ranked eighth all-time among Flames players. He also has 12 goals and 22 points in 42 career playoff games with the team. He becomes just the second player in franchise history to hit the 1000 games milestone, joining Jarome Iginla as the only other Flames player to do it.

Through 10 games in 2024-25, Backlund sits tied for fifth in team scoring with two goals and five points while centering the second line with Matt Coronato and Blake Coleman. Through those 10 games, the Flames are fourth in the Pacific Division with a record of 5-4-1.