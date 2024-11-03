NHL Rumors: Oilers, Blues, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers got good news on Connor McDavid’s injury timeline but there’s talk that the team might be thinking about an unexpected trade to make room for a top-four defenseman and the return of Evander Kane. Meanwhile, former Oiler and St. Louis Blues’ defenseman Philip Broberg went down with an injury on Saturday. How bad is it? Finally, has defenseman Matt Benning been told by the Toronto Maple Leafs that they are looking to trade him?

The Oilers may be gearing up for a bit of a roster shift, as they look to upgrade their top-four defense while preparing for the return of Evander Kane. With Kane possibly ahead of schedule, Edmonton would ideally be in a position to make roster space and they could make a “wild card” trade to sort things out.

Oilers insider Bob Stauffer recently hinted on his Oilers Now show, “I think it’s inevitable the Oilers trade for a right-hand shooting defenseman… it will be picks, for the most part, that gets used.” However, Stauffer added a surprising twist: Kane’s return might displace someone on the left wing, with Jeff Skinner and Mattias Janmark mentioned as potential trade candidates.

Mattias Janmark, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Considering Skinner was signed for $3 million on a one-year deal to add scoring depth, the idea of moving him seems unlikely. He’s also got a full no-move clause and was aching to play with a team that could make the playoffs. There’s no reason to expect he would agree to a move. As for Janmark, the Oilers are locked in for two more seasons after this one, but at a reasonable cap hit. He’s got a 10-team no-trade clause.

Related: 6 Facts About Oilers Forward Noah Philp’s Amazing Journey to the NHL

The Oilers also got news on Connor McDavid. Gene Principe of Sportsnet tweeted a quote from head coach Kris Knoblauch: “He went on the ice for a few moments but I wouldn’t say skate.” The good news was that Knoblauch said McDavid “could be closer to 2 weeks than 3 weeks.”

Philip Broberg’s Injury Doesn’t Sound Good

Philip Broberg left Saturday’s game with a knee injury after a collision with Toronto’s Mitch Marner along the boards. Broberg appeared in pain and made his way down the tunnel. Potential knee injuries from this type of collision could include a torn MCL, ACL, or meniscus, with recovery times ranging from weeks to months, depending on the severity. Broberg’s condition will be evaluated further on Sunday.

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic noted that the reaction of Blues GM Doug Armstrong and GM-in-waiting Alexander Steen suggested a somber mood, possibly hinting at the injury’s seriousness.

Rutherford added:

“There was no update after the game from Blues coach Drew Bannister, who said Broberg would be further evaluated Sunday….It would be premature to speculate on Broberg’s condition, but in addition to Bannister’s sobering comment, other Blues expressed similar sentiment about the potential loss of arguably the team’s best player this season.” source – ‘If the Blues are without Philip Broberg, the impact will be big: ‘We’re thinking about him’’ – Jeremy Rutherford – The Athletic – 11/03/2024

Matt Benning Told Maple Leafs Looking at Trade Options

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported during Saturday Headlines segment of Hockey Night in Canada that the Toronto Maple Leafs are trying to do right for defenseman Matt Benning and have let teams know he’s available in a trade.

Friedman noted, “In Toronto. Of course, the Maple Leafs have two players, Jani Hakanpaa and Connor Dewar, beginning conditioning stints. Dewar has scored, and the Marlies (AHL) don’t have a game for another week, so it does allow them a bit of time here.” The hint here is that there isn’t room for everyone on a healthy Maple Leafs’ roster and that Benning has been informed the organization is going to try and find him another home.