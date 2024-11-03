Projected Lineups for the Blackhawks vs Ducks – 11/3/24

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLACKHAWKS (4-7-1) at DUCKS (4-4-2)
8 p.m. ET; Victory+, CHSN, KCOP-13
Blackhawks projected lineup
Philipp Kurashev — Connor Bedard — Ryan Donato
Taylor Hall — Nick Foligno — Tyler Bertuzzi
Ilya Mikheyev — Jason Dickinson — Teuvo Teravainen
Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Craig Smith
Wyatt Kaiser — Seth Jones
Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy
Nolan Allan — TJ Brodie
Arvid Soderblom
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Joey Anderson, Isaak Phillips, Andreas Athanasiou
Injured: Alec Martinez (right groin), Laurent Brossoit (knee)
Status report
- Neither team held a morning skate.
- Soderblom will start for the first time since Oct. 19 after Mrazek made 37 saves in a 4-3 shootout win at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. Mrazek has started the past six games.
- Brodie is expected to return after Phillips played 11:13 in his season debut against the Kings.
Latest for THW:
- LA Kings Game Notes: 2-Goal Blown Lead Ends in Shootout Loss to Blackhawks
- 4 Observations From the Blackhawks’ October Results
- Projected Lineups for the Blackhawks vs Kings – 11/02/24
Ducks projected lineup
Robby Fabbri — Leo Carlsson — Ryan Strome
Frank Vatrano — Mason McTavish — Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier — Trevor Zegras — Alex Killorn
Brock McGinn — Isac Lundestrom — Brett Leason
Cam Fowler — Olen Zellweger
Pavel Mintyukov — Brian Dumoulin
Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas
Lukas Dostal
James Reimer
Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Ross Johnston
Injured: John Gibson (appendectomy)
Latest for THW:
- Ducks Assign Tristan Luneau to AHL San Diego
- Projected Lineups for the Ducks vs Penguins – 10/31/24
- Ducks Should Choose Elite Goalie Tandem Over John Gibson Trade