Projected Lineups for the Blackhawks vs Ducks – 11/3/24

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLACKHAWKS (4-7-1) at DUCKS (4-4-2)

8 p.m. ET; Victory+, CHSN, KCOP-13

Blackhawks projected lineup

Philipp Kurashev — Connor Bedard — Ryan Donato

Taylor Hall — Nick Foligno — Tyler Bertuzzi

Ilya Mikheyev — Jason Dickinson — Teuvo Teravainen

Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Craig Smith

Wyatt Kaiser — Seth Jones

Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy

Nolan Allan — TJ Brodie

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Joey Anderson, Isaak Phillips, Andreas Athanasiou

Injured: Alec Martinez (right groin), Laurent Brossoit (knee)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate.

Soderblom will start for the first time since Oct. 19 after Mrazek made 37 saves in a 4-3 shootout win at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. Mrazek has started the past six games.

Brodie is expected to return after Phillips played 11:13 in his season debut against the Kings.

Ducks projected lineup

Robby Fabbri — Leo Carlsson — Ryan Strome

Frank Vatrano — Mason McTavish — Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier — Trevor Zegras — Alex Killorn

Brock McGinn — Isac Lundestrom — Brett Leason

Cam Fowler — Olen Zellweger

Pavel Mintyukov — Brian Dumoulin

Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas

Lukas Dostal

James Reimer

Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Ross Johnston

Injured: John Gibson (appendectomy)

