Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Hurricanes – 11/3/24

The Washington Capitals take on the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CAPITALS (8-2-0) at HURRICANES (7-2-0)

5 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MNMT

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Aliaksei Protas

Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson

Jakub Vrana — Hendrix Lapierre — Andrew Mangiapane

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Taylor Raddysh

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin — Dylan McIlrath

Alexander Alexeyev — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Sonny Milano, Michael Sgarbossa, Vincent Iorio

Injured: Matt Roy (lower body), Jakob Chychrun (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Jack Roslovic

Eric Robinson — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis

William Carrier — Jack Drury — Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov

Spencer Martin

Scratched: none

Injured: Frederik Andersen (lower body)

