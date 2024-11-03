Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Hurricanes – 11/3/24

The Washington Capitals take on the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CAPITALS (8-2-0) at HURRICANES (7-2-0)
5 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MNMT
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Aliaksei Protas
Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson
Jakub Vrana — Hendrix Lapierre — Andrew Mangiapane
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Taylor Raddysh
Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin — Dylan McIlrath
Alexander Alexeyev — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Sonny Milano, Michael Sgarbossa, Vincent Iorio
Injured: Matt Roy (lower body), Jakob Chychrun (upper body)
Status report
- Neither team held a morning skate.
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Jack Roslovic
Eric Robinson — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis
William Carrier — Jack Drury — Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker
Pyotr Kochetkov
Spencer Martin
Scratched: none
Injured: Frederik Andersen (lower body)
