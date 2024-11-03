Resurgence of Martin Necas Is Fueling the Carolina Hurricanes

It’s no secret that Martin Necas was frustrated over the 2023-24 season, and it showed in his play. The season before, it seemed Necas had finally broken through. With 71 points in 82 games during the 2022-23 season for the Carolina Hurricanes, the potential turned into real success for the Czech winger. Then last season happened.

Related: Hurricanes Put the Fear in the Bruins With an 8-2 Haunting in Raleighwood

In a contract year, Necas faced injury issues and dropped down to 53 points in 77 games. He played well in the playoffs with nine points in 11 games, but the regular season left a bad taste in his and the fans’ mouths. However, some underlying numbers showed some reason for optimism. The points were not there, but the chances were. According to Natural Stat Trick, Necas’ individual high-danger chances only dropped from 66 to 60 and he created 12 more rebounds from the season before. The chances were there, just not quite going in.

After a disappointing playoff loss to the New York Rangers, Necas joined the Czech national team at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championships in his home country. With seven points in five games, he helped lead Czechia to their seventh IIHF Gold medal. After the World Championships and celebrations subsided, the rumor mill began to swirl.

Martin Necas, Carolina Hurricanes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Would the team be willing to sign him to a long-term contract? Would Necas want to sign? Would the team move on from him via trade? Everything was up in the air. Even his father spoke through the Czech media saying that Martin was frustrated, and wanted first-line and first power-play group minutes.

Eric Tulsky, Meet Martin Necas

Well, eventually, a deal got done. On July 29, Necas signed a two-year, $13 million contract with the Hurricanes. A “prove it” deal that will carry him to free agency in the summer of 2026.

“It was just up and down, up and down,” said Necas of his prior season. “I wasn’t happy about it. I had some good games and had some bad games. I can be better” (from ‘How the Hurricanes’ Martin Necas is approaching the new NHL season,’ News and Observer, September 23, 2024).

Early returns so far this season show, Necas is proving it.

Playing alongside Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jack Roslovic to start the season and now with Eric Robinson, Necas has five goals and 10 assists through the first nine games. Kotkaniemi who is also facing pressure to step his game up has seven points this season. Eric Robinson’s speed and physicality have opened a lot of space and created chances for Necas to thrive.

“We’re just trying to play smart. If nothing is there, get it in deep. If there is, carry the puck in and make some plays,” said Necas. “I’ve played with [Kotkaniemi] before and [Robinson] is a new guy on our team and he’s really fast and good on the forecheck. So far it’s been clicking.”

Keeping Sebastian Aho Happy

The once dreaded “State Fair” road trip was far from it this season. It was also a coming-out party of sorts for Necas this season. Necas was red hot on the trip with 10 points in the six-game roadie. Including, the game-winning goal against the Calgary Flames which was his 100th career NHL goal, and assists on both of Sebastian Aho’s overtime winners against the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks.

Goal No. 💯 for Marty Necas pic.twitter.com/ICTUb2PBVI — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) October 25, 2024

Necas has also been a part of a red-hot number-one power-play unit to start the season. The Canes’ power play is operating at a 29% clip and with nine goals in nine games. Necas has contributed to all but one of those goals with two goals and six assists, playing on the top unit. With the addition of Necas to the number-one unit, they are a threat to score every time on the ice.

With a team-leading total of 15 points in nine games, while early, he is currently on pace for around 136 points. That would blow his career high of 71 points out of the water. A 136-point pace is obviously a wild stat. Only Nikita Kucherov and Nathan MacKinnon had over 136 points last season. Not even Connor McDavid hit that mark.

Related: 3 Takeaways From Hurricanes 4-3 OT Win Over the Canucks

Over his career, Necas has been somewhat of a streaky, up-and-down player. But, can he finally become the 80-90 point player that Canes fans expected him to become with his speed and skill? Only time will tell but early returns on the 2024-25 season are pointing to yes.