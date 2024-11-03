Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Wild – 11/3/24

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Minnesota Wild at the Xcel Energy Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

6 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, FDSNWI

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner

Max Pacioretty — John Tavares — William Nylander

Bobby McMann — Max Domi — Pontus Holmberg

Steven Lorentz — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Matt Benning, Nicholas Robertson

Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Connor Dewar (upper body), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)

Status report

Toronto is playing the second half of a back-to-back following a loss at the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Ryan Hartman

Jakub Lauko — Marat Khusnutdinov — Yakov Trenin

Jonas Brodin — Jared Spurgeon

Jake Middleton — Brock Faber

Declan Chisholm — Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Jon Merrill

Injured: None

Status report

Gustavsson will start a second straight game.

Johansson took a maintenance day on Saturday but is expected to play.

Middleton missed practice for the birth of his child but is expected to play.

