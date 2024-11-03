Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Wild – 11/3/24

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Minnesota Wild at the Xcel Energy Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
MAPLE LEAFS (6-5-1) at WILD (7-1-2)
6 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, FDSNWI
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner
Max Pacioretty — John Tavares — William Nylander
Bobby McMann — Max Domi — Pontus Holmberg
Steven Lorentz — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly — Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins
Anthony Stolarz
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Philippe Myers, Matt Benning, Nicholas Robertson
Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Connor Dewar (upper body), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)
Status report
- Toronto is playing the second half of a back-to-back following a loss at the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Ryan Hartman
Jakub Lauko — Marat Khusnutdinov — Yakov Trenin
Jonas Brodin — Jared Spurgeon
Jake Middleton — Brock Faber
Declan Chisholm — Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Jon Merrill
Injured: None
Status report
- Gustavsson will start a second straight game.
- Johansson took a maintenance day on Saturday but is expected to play.
- Middleton missed practice for the birth of his child but is expected to play.
