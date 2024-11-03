3 Names Surface in Recent Maple Leafs Trade Talks

As the Toronto Maple Leafs make plans to adjust their roster when some key players are back and healthy, it’s becoming clear there isn’t room to fit everyone. With roster space at a premium, the organization may look to move players who are struggling to find their footing or just don’t have a guaranteed spot. Three names that have surfaced recently in trade discussions are Matt Benning, Nick Robertson, and Pontus Holmberg.

Matt Benning’s Stop May Be Short-Lived

Acquired from the San Jose Sharks, Matt Benning has yet to make his debut with the Maple Leafs, but already finds himself the subject of trade rumors. Currently not in the lineup, Benning’s presence on the roster may be deemed expendable as the team evaluates its needs.

Elliotte Friedman is one of a few insiders who have reported the Leafs are already calling other teams about a trade. The quote Friedman used was that the Maple Leafs wanted to “do right” by the veteran.

Matt Benning, San Jose Sharks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Benning was asked about the trade buzz and told the media, “That’s your guys’ job. I don’t really look into that. Whatever comes, comes.” Trading Benning could free up cap space to bring in Jani Hakanpaa, who is on a conditioning stint with the Marlies. If another team shows interest, it might be more beneficial for the Leafs to move him rather than send him to the AHL or have him occupy a contract spot.

Nick Robertson Still Not Making Waves

Another player whose future with the team appears uncertain is winger Nick Robertson. Often a healthy scratch, Robertson returned to the lineup but only played a limited role, primarily on the fourth line. That said, he hasn’t played since Oct 31st and he has one goal in his last five games.

Related: Maple Leafs Need to Make One Key Change to Power Play

Despite his talent and preseason success, the Leafs have not committed to giving him a prominent scoring position. Frankly, he hasn’t earned it. With his current trajectory resembling that of the now-departed Timothy Liljegren, who was traded after struggling for consistent minutes, Robertson may soon find himself on the trading block as well.

His cap hit of $875,000 and status as a restricted free agent make him an attractive option for teams seeking young offensive talent. The Maple Leafs just need to find a team that believes in him more than they do. Potential destinations include the Chicago Blackhawks or Colorado Avalanche, where he might have a better chance to prove his worth.

Pontus Holmberg Could Attract Interest

If the Maple Leafs are prioritizing clearing space for roster spots, Pontus Holmberg also stands as a potential trade candidate. With a modest cap hit of $800,000, his two-way skill set has value. Holmberg is a better defensive player than Robertson and he’s bigger and better suited for a bottom-six role. He got his lunch handed to him by Pavel Buchnevich in Saturday’s game versus the Blues, so there are limits to how effective Holmberg can be as a physical threat.

Holmberg is the last remaining player from a group of 16 picks made during the pivotal 2017 and 2018 drafts.

As the Maple Leafs seek to solidify their roster and make space for players coming back from injury, trade discussions are going to be ongoing. The organization is exploring options to free up cap space with Benning, provide a fresh start for Robertson, and evaluate Holmberg’s return on the market.