Projected Lineups for the Blackhawks vs Kings – 11/02/24

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Los Angeles Kings today at Crypto.com Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLACKHAWKS (3-7-1) at KINGS (6-3-2)

4 p.m. ET; FDSNW, CHSN, SN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Philipp Kurashev — Connor Bedard — Ryan Donato
Taylor Hall — Nick Foligno — Tyler Bertuzzi
Ilya Mikheyev — Jason Dickinson — Teuvo Teravainen
Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Craig Smith

Wyatt Kaiser — Seth Jones
Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy
Nolan Allan — T.J. Brodie

Arvid Soderblom
Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Joey Anderson, Isaak Phillips, Andreas Athanasiou

Injured: Alec Martinez (right groin), Laurent Brossoit (knee)

Status report

  • Donato worked on the first line and with the first power play in practice Friday, taking the place of Teravainen.

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore
Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere
Akil Thomas — Trevor Lewis — Tanner Jeannot

Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Andreas Englund — Jordan Spence

Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich

Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Andre Lee, Caleb Jones

Injured: Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)

Status report

  • The Kings are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 6-3 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday.

