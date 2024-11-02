Projected Lineups for the Blackhawks vs Kings – 11/02/24

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Los Angeles Kings today at Crypto.com Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLACKHAWKS (3-7-1) at KINGS (6-3-2)

4 p.m. ET; FDSNW, CHSN, SN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Philipp Kurashev — Connor Bedard — Ryan Donato

Taylor Hall — Nick Foligno — Tyler Bertuzzi

Ilya Mikheyev — Jason Dickinson — Teuvo Teravainen

Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Craig Smith

Wyatt Kaiser — Seth Jones

Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy

Nolan Allan — T.J. Brodie

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Joey Anderson, Isaak Phillips, Andreas Athanasiou

Injured: Alec Martinez (right groin), Laurent Brossoit (knee)

Status report

Donato worked on the first line and with the first power play in practice Friday, taking the place of Teravainen.

More from THW:

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore

Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere

Akil Thomas — Trevor Lewis — Tanner Jeannot

Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Andreas Englund — Jordan Spence

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Andre Lee, Caleb Jones

Injured: Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)

Status report

The Kings are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 6-3 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday.

More from THW: