Projected Lineups for the Blackhawks vs Kings – 11/02/24

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Los Angeles Kings today at Crypto.com Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLACKHAWKS (3-7-1) at KINGS (6-3-2)
4 p.m. ET; FDSNW, CHSN, SN
Blackhawks projected lineup
Philipp Kurashev — Connor Bedard — Ryan Donato
Taylor Hall — Nick Foligno — Tyler Bertuzzi
Ilya Mikheyev — Jason Dickinson — Teuvo Teravainen
Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Craig Smith
Wyatt Kaiser — Seth Jones
Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy
Nolan Allan — T.J. Brodie
Arvid Soderblom
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Joey Anderson, Isaak Phillips, Andreas Athanasiou
Injured: Alec Martinez (right groin), Laurent Brossoit (knee)
Status report
- Donato worked on the first line and with the first power play in practice Friday, taking the place of Teravainen.
Kings projected lineup
Alex Turcotte — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore
Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere
Akil Thomas — Trevor Lewis — Tanner Jeannot
Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Andreas Englund — Jordan Spence
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Andre Lee, Caleb Jones
Injured: Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)
Status report
- The Kings are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 6-3 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday.
