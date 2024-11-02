Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs Flyers – 11/02/24

The Boston Bruins take on the Philadelphia Flyers today at Wells Fargo Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BRUINS (4-6-1) at FLYERS (4-6-1)
1 p.m. ET; NBCSP, NESN, SN
Bruins projected lineup
John Beecher — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Mark Kastelic
Max Jones — Charlie Coyle — Cole Koepke
Trent Frederic — Matthew Poitras — Justin Brazeau
Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Nikita Zadorov — Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Parker Wotherspoon, Morgan Geekie
Injured: None
Status report
- The Bruins did not practice Friday following an 8-2 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday; Boston plays at home against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday.
More from THW:
- State of the Boston Bruins to Begin the 2024-25 Season
- Boston Bruins’ 3 Stars of the Month: October
- Bruins Change Line Combinations Amidst Offensive Struggles
Flyers projected lineup
Travis Konecny — Sean Couturier — Matvei Michkov
Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Tyson Foerster
Joel Farabee — Scott Laughton — Bobby Brink
Noah Cates — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway
Travis Sanheim — Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale
Emil Andrae — Erik Johnson
Samuel Ersson
Aleksei Kolosov
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Egor Zamula, Ivan Fedotov
Injured: Cam York (upper body)
Status report
- Sanheim and Seeler missed practice Friday for maintenance but each is expected to play.
More from THW:
- Positives & Negatives of the Flyers’ Low-Event Hockey
- Flyers’ Matvei Michkov Named Rookie of the Month for October
- Flyers’ Win Over Blues Shows Progress, Room for Improvement