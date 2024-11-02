Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs Flyers – 11/02/24

The Boston Bruins take on the Philadelphia Flyers today at Wells Fargo Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BRUINS (4-6-1) at FLYERS (4-6-1)

1 p.m. ET; NBCSP, NESN, SN

Bruins projected lineup

John Beecher — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Mark Kastelic

Max Jones — Charlie Coyle — Cole Koepke

Trent Frederic — Matthew Poitras — Justin Brazeau

Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Nikita Zadorov — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Parker Wotherspoon, Morgan Geekie

Injured: None

Status report

The Bruins did not practice Friday following an 8-2 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday; Boston plays at home against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday.

More from THW:

Flyers projected lineup

Travis Konecny — Sean Couturier — Matvei Michkov

Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Tyson Foerster

Joel Farabee — Scott Laughton — Bobby Brink

Noah Cates — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway

Travis Sanheim — Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale

Emil Andrae — Erik Johnson

Samuel Ersson

Aleksei Kolosov

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Egor Zamula, Ivan Fedotov

Injured: Cam York (upper body)

Status report

Sanheim and Seeler missed practice Friday for maintenance but each is expected to play.

More from THW: