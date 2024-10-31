Jonathan Quick’s Impactful Legacy With the Los Angeles Kings

Jonathan Quick, often referred to as “Quickie,” remains one of the most prominent figures in the NHL as an elite goaltender. Drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in 2005 at 72nd overall, Quick displayed intense reflexes and athleticism that stunned his opponents, and what he lacked, he made up for with his impressive, raw aptitude.

Quick Joins the City of Los Angeles

Debuting on Dec. 6, 2007, Quick took the game by storm and defeated the Buffalo Sabres 8-2 with 15 saves. Following a triumphant win, he made three starts in the 2007-08 season. For the 2008-09 season, he secured a starting position after goaltender Erik Ersberg suffered a groin injury on Dec. 16, 2008. Compared to other goaltenders, Quick displayed a flexible stance and agile speed. Kings former coach, Darryl Sutter, mentioned in an interview, “I tell Jonathan all the time: You pick a goalie in one game, I want Jonathan Quick” (From “Quick, Lundqvist: Different styles, same success” – USA Today, 6/5/2014).

Related: Ranking NHL Teams By Goaltenders

Although Quick was known for his incredible moves, they brought him many injuries and impacted the Kings in the regular season. Yet, they mattered most when he made a comeback in the postseason and carried the team to the Stanley Cup championship.

The Epic Run of the 2012 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Who would have believed Los Angeles would hoist the Stanley Cup after defeating the New Jersey Devils 6-1 in Game 6 of the 2012 Stanley Cup Final? After a grueling battle between the two opposite coasts, Quick led Los Angeles to their first Cup win. From eighth seed in the Western Conference with few chances, the Kings beat all odds, and their spectacular goaltender is one to thank. With a save percentage (SV%) of .946 and a 1.41 goals-against average (GAA) in the postseason, Quick’s dominance won him the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player in the playoffs. With these postseason statistics, he became one of the best goaltenders in the hockey world.

Another Show-Stopping Run: The 2014 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The 2013 Playoffs saw the Kings make an astonishing run but fall short in the Western Conference Final exit against the Chicago Blackhawks. However, this filled the team with a burning desire and determination to avoid the same exit. Building on a rock-solid defensive core and the momentum they’d built throughout the season, Los Angeles finished the 2013-14 campaign with a 26-28-8 record. When the dust settled, the 2014 postseason saw the Kings crowned as champions once again. The lead-up to the 2014 Stanley Cup Playoffs cemented Quick’s legacy in the NHL and as part of the franchise for his monumental effort alongside his teammates to bring the Cup back to Staples Center (now Crypto.com Arena).

Jonathan Quick (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Quick is a symbol of resilience and contributed to the team with his feisty edge and aggressiveness the Kings are known for. With two Stanley Cups, two William M. Jennings Trophies, a silver medal in the 2010 Winter Olympics representing the United States, and numerous All-Star selections, his epic endurance and execution in the NHL have made him one of the NHL’s most legendary goaltenders. Known for leading goalies in wins in the 2012 Playoffs and epic playoff runs culminating in two Stanley Cups, Quick became the first Kings goaltender to reach 200 wins. He has the respect and admiration of former teammates, with now-Pittsburgh Penguin and then-Kings forward Blake Lizotte stating, “Quickie is the ultimate competitor and teammate. His drive to win, not only in games but in practice too, made everyone better at all times.”

Quick’s Lasting Impact With the Kings

With a 16-season career with the Kings, including 370 wins, several awards and trophies, three Stanley Cups (one with the Vegas Golden Knights in June 2023), and a tremendous run with a tenacious team, it’s safe to say Quick established himself as one of the best American-born goaltenders in the league’s and Kings’ history. Hopefully, when he retires, his No. 32 will be hung in Crypto.com Arena’s rafters and he will have the opportunity to retire as a King.