Projected Lineups for the Flyers vs Hurricanes – 11/5/24

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLYERS (4-7-1) at HURRICANES (8-2-0)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSP, SNP, SNO, SNE
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster — Sean Couturier — Matvei Michkov
Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Travis Konecny
Joel Farabee — Scott Laughton — Bobby Brink
Nicolas Deslauriers — Noah Cates — Garnet Hathaway
Travis Sanheim — Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale
Emil Andrae — Egor Zamula
Aleksei Kolosov
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Ryan Poehling, Erik Johnson
Injured: Cam York (upper body), Samuel Ersson (lower body)
Status report
- Poehling, a forward, has returned to Philadelphia to deal with a family situation; Deslauriers replaces him in the lineup.
- Zamula will enter the lineup for Johnson, a defenseman, after four games as a healthy scratch.
- Ersson, a goalie who left in the first period of a 3-0 loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday, participated at the end of the Flyers morning skate.
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Jack Roslovic
Eric Robinson — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis
William Carrier — Jack Drury — Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker
Pyotr Kochetkov
Spencer Martin
Scratched: None
Injured: Frederik Andersen (lower body)
Status report
- The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Tuesday.
