Projected Lineups for the Flyers vs Hurricanes – 11/5/24

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLYERS (4-7-1) at HURRICANES (8-2-0)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSP, SNP, SNO, SNE

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster — Sean Couturier — Matvei Michkov

Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Travis Konecny

Joel Farabee — Scott Laughton — Bobby Brink

Nicolas Deslauriers — Noah Cates — Garnet Hathaway

Travis Sanheim — Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale

Emil Andrae — Egor Zamula

Aleksei Kolosov

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Ryan Poehling, Erik Johnson

Injured: Cam York (upper body), Samuel Ersson (lower body)

Status report

Poehling, a forward, has returned to Philadelphia to deal with a family situation; Deslauriers replaces him in the lineup.

Zamula will enter the lineup for Johnson, a defenseman, after four games as a healthy scratch.

Ersson, a goalie who left in the first period of a 3-0 loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday, participated at the end of the Flyers morning skate.

Latest for THW:

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Jack Roslovic

Eric Robinson — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis

William Carrier — Jack Drury — Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov

Spencer Martin

Scratched: None

Injured: Frederik Andersen (lower body)

Status report

The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Tuesday.

Latest for THW: