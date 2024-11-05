Projected Lineups for Maple Leafs vs Bruins – 11/05/24

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Boston Bruins tonight (Nov. 5) at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BRUINS (6-6-1) at MAPLE LEAFS (6-5-2)

7 p.m. ET; TSN4, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak
Pavel Zacha — Charlie Coyle — Justin Brazeau
Trent Frederic — Matthew Poitras — Tyler Johnson
John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Cole Koepke

Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Max Jones, Morgan Geekie, Mason Lohrei

Injured: None

Status report

  • Johnson will make his season debut after signing a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Bruins on Monday; he had been with the Bruins on a professional tryout and will replace Geekie in the lineup.

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Max Domi — Mitch Marner
Max Pacioretty — John Tavares — William Nylander
Nicholas Robertson — Pontus Holmberg — Bobby McMann
Steven Lorentz — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly — Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins

Anthony Stolarz
Joseph Woll

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Matt Benning

Injured: Auston Matthews (upper body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Connor Dewar (upper body), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)

Status report

  • Matthews is day to day and will not play; the center had one assist and three shots in 22:12 during a 2-1 overtime loss at the Minnesota Wild on Sunday.

