Projected Lineups for Maple Leafs vs Bruins – 11/05/24

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Boston Bruins tonight (Nov. 5) at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; TSN4, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak

Pavel Zacha — Charlie Coyle — Justin Brazeau

Trent Frederic — Matthew Poitras — Tyler Johnson

John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Cole Koepke

Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Max Jones, Morgan Geekie, Mason Lohrei

Injured: None

Status report

Johnson will make his season debut after signing a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Bruins on Monday; he had been with the Bruins on a professional tryout and will replace Geekie in the lineup.

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Max Domi — Mitch Marner

Max Pacioretty — John Tavares — William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson — Pontus Holmberg — Bobby McMann

Steven Lorentz — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Matt Benning

Injured: Auston Matthews (upper body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Connor Dewar (upper body), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)

Status report

Matthews is day to day and will not play; the center had one assist and three shots in 22:12 during a 2-1 overtime loss at the Minnesota Wild on Sunday.

