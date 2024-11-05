Projected Lineups for Maple Leafs vs Bruins – 11/05/24

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Boston Bruins tonight (Nov. 5) at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BRUINS (6-6-1) at MAPLE LEAFS (6-5-2)
7 p.m. ET; TSN4, NESN
Bruins projected lineup
Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak
Pavel Zacha — Charlie Coyle — Justin Brazeau
Trent Frederic — Matthew Poitras — Tyler Johnson
John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Cole Koepke
Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon — Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Max Jones, Morgan Geekie, Mason Lohrei
Injured: None
Status report
- Johnson will make his season debut after signing a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Bruins on Monday; he had been with the Bruins on a professional tryout and will replace Geekie in the lineup.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Canucks, Sabres, Bruins, Kraken
- Bruins Sign Tyler Johnson
- Pastrnak’s Benching Sends Message to Bruins
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies — Max Domi — Mitch Marner
Max Pacioretty — John Tavares — William Nylander
Nicholas Robertson — Pontus Holmberg — Bobby McMann
Steven Lorentz — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly — Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins
Anthony Stolarz
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Philippe Myers, Matt Benning
Injured: Auston Matthews (upper body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Connor Dewar (upper body), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)
Status report
- Matthews is day to day and will not play; the center had one assist and three shots in 22:12 during a 2-1 overtime loss at the Minnesota Wild on Sunday.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Canucks, Sabres, Bruins, Kraken
- Grit Over Glamour: The Maple Leafs Are Building a Playoff-Ready Defense
- Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews Day-to-Day With Upper Body Injury