Bruins Sign Tyler Johnson

Boston Bruins and veteran forward Tyler Johnson have come to terms on a one-year contract worth $775,000, the team announced Monday. Johnson spent training camp in the preseason with the Bruins on a professional tryout (PTO) before finally signing a deal with the team following the start of the regular season. This isn’t the first time the Bruins have opted for this type of move as they would sign Danton Heinen last offseason following a similar strategy.

Despite the fact that the Bruins are coming off of consecutive shut of victories over the weekend, it’s clear that the Bruins were in need of a change. Johnson, a veteran of 738 career NHL games, has scored 193 goals and 431 points during his time spent with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Chicago Blackhawks.

Johnson scored 17 goals and 31 points in 67 games with the Blackhawks last season. His best season came during the 2014-15 season when he’d score 29 goals and 72 points in 77 games with the Lightning.

For the Bruins, incorporating Johnson shouldn’t be too tall of a task. As mentioned, the veteran forward and spent the preseason with the team and has continued to skate with the Bruins following the start of the regular season. This felt like more of a “when” rather than “if” he’d be signed situation, and both sides obviously felt now was the time to get a deal done.

The Bruins next game comes Tuesday when they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on the road. It’s not clear which line Johnson will play on, but it would be surprising if he wasn’t immediately added to the lineup for this game. His experience and play style should be a benefit for the Bruins. As for Johnson, this is a chance to prove that he still has a lot to offer an NHL team.