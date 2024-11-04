Pastrnak’s Benching Sends Message to Bruins

The Boston Bruins haven’t yet consistently reached the high level many expected this season. This is especially true following the big-time signings of Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov in the offseason. This is why, despite the Bruins pitching consecutive shutout victories against the Philadelphia Flyers and Seattle Kraken, head coach Jim Montgomery felt the need to send a message to his team during the third period of Sunday’s game against the Kraken.

Despite playing in back-to-back games and coming away victorious in both this weekend, Montgomery seized a valuable teaching moment when he benched David Pastrnak for the entirety of the third period. At the time of the benching, the Bruins were leading 2-0 against Seattle; this would also prove to be the final score of the game when all was said and done. Rather than holding Pastrnak out due to an injury, however, this move was deemed a “coach’s decision” which immediately created discourse amongst fans, media, and everybody in between.

Though Montgomery wouldn’t specify what led to this decision and even stated that he wouldn’t comment on anything further, it’s possible that the play that prompted it occurred around the 19:11 mark of the second period. With 49 seconds remaining in the middle frame and the Bruins looking to enter the offensive zone with roughly a minute remaining on their power play—when the Bruins were actively outshooting the Kraken 29-7, Pastrnak attempted a deke around Kraken forward Yanni Gourde that led to a turnover. On the surface, this may not seem like a reason to bench a player, especially one as talented and important as Pastrnak, for the entirety of a close-out period. When watching the play, though, it’s clear that Pastrnak had better options that could have mitigated the risk of this play that led to a near-breakaway for the Kraken.

If Gourde had scored at that junction of the game—short-handed and with less than a minute remaining in the period to bring the score within one goal, all of the momentum would have flipped. Though it isn’t clear if this is the issue, or at the very least, the only issue leading to Pastrnak’s benching, this was likely Montgomery’s way of emphasizing that aggressive play must still be responsible and calculated—especially when protecting a lead. Playing aggressively is a good thing when called for, but ideally, these risks are calculated. Especially when the team has a lead and is looking to close out the period in a game they were dominating.

It may seem excessive, especially given the fact the way they played against both the Flyers and the Kraken in these back-to-back games, but that would also ignore the way the team has played throughout the rest of the season thus far. Just looking at the Bruins’ schedule from Oct. 14 to Oct. 31, the team would play in eight games, going 2-5-1, including losses in five out of six games, which also included two shutout losses against the Nashville Predators, the Flyers, and an 8-2 thrashing courtesy of the Carolina Hurricanes.

Montgomery is aware of how good this Bruins team can be if everybody is on the same page and playing with accountability. It’s hard to manage world-class athletes and send a message without ruffling feathers, and sometimes, ruffling feathers is exactly what’s needed to get the point across.

To Pastrnak’s credit, he hasn’t seemed to be bothered by this decision. He’s aware of mistakes he may have made in the game and he’s ready to move forward

“Honestly, just gotta be better,” Pastrnak told reporters Monday. “I take responsibility (to be) better. But at the same time, I’m just moving forward and focusing on the game (Tuesday). Yesterday was yesterday. I never look back. Came in today and worked on my game.”

Pastrnak would acknowledge the turnover as well, noting that he was aware it was a bad play.

“That was a bad turnover,” Pastrnak admitted. “I take responsibility for it, accountability I guess is the word. You know, I just want to move forward. I don’t want to be any distraction to the team. The guys know how I feel about them here, and it was a bad play. I take accountability moving forward.”

Some of Pastrnak’s teammates would also comment on the benching, as well as Pastrnak’s importance to the club.

Bruins Players Discuss Pastrnak Benching

“He’s one of the most important players on our team,” Charlie McAvoy said of Pastrnak. “He’s an assistant captain here. He’s so vital to this group. The only thing that matters is us getting two points. I know the way he prepares and the success he wants to have and how much of a competitor he is. Toronto, we can shift the focus. The schedule is like this, this and this. There’s no time to wallow around.”

McAvoy wasn’t the only one to make his thoughts known on the situation when prompted by the media.

“I mean do we want our best players playing? Yeah,” said Charlie Coyle. “I don’t know the full extent of that. I don’t know what was going on, and sometimes you’re in tune to the game, you’re just kind of ready to see who you’re going with next and there’s really no time to kind of think. Whatever the coach says and whatever his decisions are, you’ve just got to play, there’s a hockey game to be played. But, Pasta, he wasn’t silent. He was bringing energy. He was talking. He was into it. That’s a sign of a good teammate right there. And that’s why he wears a letter. That’s why he’s one of our captains, our leaders. It’s a lot to be said for that.”

This situation could have created negative ripples for the Bruins. Instead, though, Montgomery seems pleased with the way his players—and especially leaders, have conducted themselves in the face of adversity.

“I’ve said this since the beginning, I’ve said it numerous times, I’m really lucky to work with the leaders I get to work with,” said Montgomery, who also recently made headlines for an interaction with Brad Marchand on the bench. “I’m very fortunate. In other places, you see coaches that, you know, it’s a big problem, [but] I’m lucky with the accountability that exists in this culture and the leaders that I get to deal with because that allows me to hold everybody accountable.”

The Bruins are capable of being one of the best teams in the NHL this season, but accountability is key. Montgomery has made sure that everybody on the team is aware that the logo on the front of the jersey is more important than the name on the back, and he’s also made it clear that his best players are expected to play like his best players.

The Bruins will look to continue their winning ways when they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday on the road.