Projected Lineups for the Senators vs Sabres – 11/5/24

The Ottawa Senators take on the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SENATORS (6-5-0) at SABRES (4-7-1)

7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, TSN5, RDS2

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Ridly Greig
Claude Giroux — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson
Noah Gregor — Zack Ostapchuk — Michael Amadio
Nick Cousins — Adam Gaudette — Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson — Travis Hamonic
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Jacob Bernard-Docker

Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg

Scratched: David Perron

Injured: Artem Zub (concussion), Shane Pinto (undisclosed)

Status report

  • Zub, a defenseman, rotated in on the third pair during the Senators morning skate Tuesday will miss his ninth consecutive game.

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch
Zach Benson — Dylan Cozens — Jack Quinn
Jason Zucker — Ryan McLeod — Jordan Greenway
Beck Malenstyn — Peyton Krebs — Sam Lafferty

Bowen Byram — Rasmus Dahlin
Jacob Bryson — Owen Power
Mattias Samuelsson — Henri Jokiharju

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Devon Levi

Scratched: Connor Clifton, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Jiri Kulich, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: None

Status report

  • Benson could return after missing five games with a lower-body injury; if he cannot play, Kulich, a forward, would likely play in his spot.
  • Clifton, a defenseman, will be scratched for a second straight game.

