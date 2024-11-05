Projected Lineups for the Senators vs Sabres – 11/5/24

The Ottawa Senators take on the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SENATORS (6-5-0) at SABRES (4-7-1)

7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, TSN5, RDS2

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Ridly Greig

Claude Giroux — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson

Noah Gregor — Zack Ostapchuk — Michael Amadio

Nick Cousins — Adam Gaudette — Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson — Travis Hamonic

Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven — Jacob Bernard-Docker

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: David Perron

Injured: Artem Zub (concussion), Shane Pinto (undisclosed)

Status report

Zub, a defenseman, rotated in on the third pair during the Senators morning skate Tuesday will miss his ninth consecutive game.

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch

Zach Benson — Dylan Cozens — Jack Quinn

Jason Zucker — Ryan McLeod — Jordan Greenway

Beck Malenstyn — Peyton Krebs — Sam Lafferty

Bowen Byram — Rasmus Dahlin

Jacob Bryson — Owen Power

Mattias Samuelsson — Henri Jokiharju

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Devon Levi

Scratched: Connor Clifton, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Jiri Kulich, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: None

Status report

Benson could return after missing five games with a lower-body injury; if he cannot play, Kulich, a forward, would likely play in his spot.

Clifton, a defenseman, will be scratched for a second straight game.

