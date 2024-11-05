Projected Lineups for the Lightning vs Blues 11/5/24

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

LIGHTNING (7-5-0) at BLUES (6-6-0)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNSUN

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel — Nick Paul — Mitchell Chaffee

Gage Goncalves — Conor Geekie — Cam Atkinson

Zemgus Girgensons — Luke Glendening — Michael Eyssimont

Victor Hedman — J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Darren Raddysh

Injured: Brayden Point (undisclosed)

Status report

Point will not play; the center was limited to 3:47 of ice time during a 7-4 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday. “We’ll take it one game at a time,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said.

Tampa Bay shuffled all four lines with Point out of the lineup.

Lilleberg will play after being a healthy scratch Sunday and replace Raddysh, a defenseman.

Goncalves was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League and play in his third NHL game.

Blues projected lineup

Brandon Saad — Pavel Buchnevich — Jake Neighbours

Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou

Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Zack Bolduc

Alexandre Texier — Oskar Sundqvist — Nathan Walker

Ryan Suter — Colton Parayko

Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Justin Faulk

Scott Perunovich — Matthew Kessel

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: None

Injured: Robert Thomas (ankle), Nick Leddy (lower body), Philip Broberg (knee), Mathieu Joseph (lower body), Kasperi Kapanen (upper body)

Status report

Broberg, a defenseman, is out 4-6 weeks.

Leddy, a defenseman, and Mathieu Joseph, a forward, each remains day to day.

