Projected Lineups for the Lightning vs Blues 11/5/24

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
LIGHTNING (7-5-0) at BLUES (6-6-0)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNSUN
Lightning projected lineup
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel — Nick Paul — Mitchell Chaffee
Gage Goncalves — Conor Geekie — Cam Atkinson
Zemgus Girgensons — Luke Glendening — Michael Eyssimont
Victor Hedman — J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Darren Raddysh
Injured: Brayden Point (undisclosed)
Status report
- Point will not play; the center was limited to 3:47 of ice time during a 7-4 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday. “We’ll take it one game at a time,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said.
- Tampa Bay shuffled all four lines with Point out of the lineup.
- Lilleberg will play after being a healthy scratch Sunday and replace Raddysh, a defenseman.
- Goncalves was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League and play in his third NHL game.
Latest for THW:
- 3 Takeaways From the Lightning’s Winless Weekend
- Wild Take Down Lightning 5-3 With Strong Third Period
- Projected Lineups for the Lightning vs Wild – 11/01/24
Blues projected lineup
Brandon Saad — Pavel Buchnevich — Jake Neighbours
Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou
Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Zack Bolduc
Alexandre Texier — Oskar Sundqvist — Nathan Walker
Ryan Suter — Colton Parayko
Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Justin Faulk
Scott Perunovich — Matthew Kessel
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: None
Injured: Robert Thomas (ankle), Nick Leddy (lower body), Philip Broberg (knee), Mathieu Joseph (lower body), Kasperi Kapanen (upper body)
Status report
- Broberg, a defenseman, is out 4-6 weeks.
- Leddy, a defenseman, and Mathieu Joseph, a forward, each remains day to day.
Latest for THW:
- Blues’ Philip Broberg Out 4 to 6 Weeks
- NHL Rumors: Oilers, Blues, Maple Leafs
- Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Blues – 11/2/24