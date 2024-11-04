Blues’ Philip Broberg Out 4 to 6 Weeks

On Monday, the St. Louis Blues and head coach Drew Bannister announced that the team would be without the services of defenceman Philip Broberg for the next four to six weeks with a lower-body injury.

Broberg, who was acquired by the Blues with an offer sheet in the offseason, was injured on Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs when he got tangled up with Mitch Marner in the defensive end. Broberg fell awkwardly and was subsequently helped off the ice with the Blues fearing a major injury.

According to Bannister, the four-to-six-week timetable is actually good news considering how it looked at the time.

“I’m happy that he’s going to be back,” said Bannister while updating the media on Broberg. “It could have been worse, but it isn’t. He was playing really good hockey, and now it’s just let’s get him back on the ice, back to game speed, and that’s going to take a little bit of time, but the player himself is really happy (with the prognosis).”

Broberg was off to the best start of his career through the first 12 games of the season, already reaching a career-high nine points. He was averaging over 19 minutes per game — six minutes higher than his career average.

He’s had a chance to play some power play time since coming to St. Louis and the increased minutes has boosted his confidence, en route to a successful start to the season.

The eighth overall pick by the Edmonton Oilers in 2019, Broberg has 22 points in 93 career NHL games, but is surely just hitting his best years at just 23 years old. The hope is — from the Blues’ standpoint — that he can come back from injury at 100 percent health and continue his hot start to the season.