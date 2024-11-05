Projected Lineups for the Kings vs Wild – 11/5/24

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KINGS (7-3-3) at WILD (8-1-2)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, FDSNW

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore

Warren Foegele – Akil Thomas — Alex Laferriere

Andre Lee — Trevor Lewis — Tanner Jeannot

Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Andreas Englund — Jordan Spence

David Rittich

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Caleb Jones

Injured: Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle), Alex Turcotte (undisclosed)

Status report

The Kings did not conduct a morning skate Tuesday following a 3-0 win at the Nashville Predators on Monday.

Turcotte, a forward, is unlikely to play after leaving in the second period Monday following a hit from Predators defenseman Jeremy Lauzon.

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Ryan Hartman

Jakub Lauko — Marat Khusnutdinov — Yakov Trenin

Jonas Brodin — Jared Spurgeon

Jake Middleton — Brock Faber

Jon Merrill — Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Declan Chisholm

Injured: None

