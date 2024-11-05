Projected Lineups for the Kings vs Wild – 11/5/24

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KINGS (7-3-3) at WILD (8-1-2)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, FDSNW
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore
Warren Foegele – Akil Thomas — Alex Laferriere
Andre Lee — Trevor Lewis — Tanner Jeannot
Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Andreas Englund — Jordan Spence
David Rittich
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Caleb Jones
Injured: Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle), Alex Turcotte (undisclosed)
Status report
- The Kings did not conduct a morning skate Tuesday following a 3-0 win at the Nashville Predators on Monday.
- Turcotte, a forward, is unlikely to play after leaving in the second period Monday following a hit from Predators defenseman Jeremy Lauzon.
Latest for THW:
- New Era of LA Kings Hockey Promises a Golden Future
- LA Kings Game Notes: All-Around Performance Earns Shutout Win vs Predators
- Projected Lineups for the Kings vs Predators – 11/4/24
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Ryan Hartman
Jakub Lauko — Marat Khusnutdinov — Yakov Trenin
Jonas Brodin — Jared Spurgeon
Jake Middleton — Brock Faber
Jon Merrill — Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Declan Chisholm
Injured: None
Latest for THW:
- Insider Predicts Wild’s Kirill Kaprizov Will Recieve Monster Contract Extension
- NHL Rumors: Oilers, Wild, Bruins
- 3 Takeaways From the Wild’s 2-1 Win Over the Maple Leafs