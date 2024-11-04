Projected Lineups for the Kings vs Predators – 11/4/24

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KINGS (6-3-3) at PREDATORS (4-6-1)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNW, FDSNSO, TVAS
Kings projected lineup
Alex Turcotte — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore
Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere
Akil Thomas — Trevor Lewis — Tanner Jeannot
Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Andreas Englund — Jordan Spence
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Andre Lee, Caleb Jones
Injured: Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)
Status report
- The Kings did not announce a starting goalie at their morning skate.
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist
Steven Stamkos — Juuso Parssinen — Jonathan Marchessault
Mark Jankowski — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista
Zachary L’Heureux — Colton Sissons — Cole Smith
Brady Skjei – Roman Josi
Jeremy Lauzon – Alexandre Carrier
Marc Del Gaizo – Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Philip Tomasino, Dante Fabbro, Michael McCarron
Injured: None
Status report
- McCarron is expected to be scratched for the second consecutive game after the forward played in the first 10.
