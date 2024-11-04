Projected Lineups for the Kings vs Predators – 11/4/24

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KINGS (6-3-3) at PREDATORS (4-6-1)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNW, FDSNSO, TVAS

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore

Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere

Akil Thomas — Trevor Lewis — Tanner Jeannot

Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Andreas Englund — Jordan Spence

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Andre Lee, Caleb Jones

Injured: Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)

Status report

The Kings did not announce a starting goalie at their morning skate.

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist

Steven Stamkos — Juuso Parssinen — Jonathan Marchessault

Mark Jankowski — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista

Zachary L’Heureux — Colton Sissons — Cole Smith

Brady Skjei – Roman Josi

Jeremy Lauzon – Alexandre Carrier

Marc Del Gaizo – Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Philip Tomasino, Dante Fabbro, Michael McCarron

Injured: None

Status report

McCarron is expected to be scratched for the second consecutive game after the forward played in the first 10.

