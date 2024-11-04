Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Devils – 11/04/2024

The Edmonton Oilers take on the New Jersey Devils tonight (Nov. 4) at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DEVILS (7-5-2) at OILERS (6-5-1)
8:30 p.m. ET; Prime, NHLN, MSGSN
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer
Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Paul Cotter — Erik Haula — Stefan Noesen
Kurtis MacDermid — Justin Dowling — Tomas Tartar
Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler — Jonathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Simon Nemec
Injured: Nathan Bastian (jaw), Curtis Lazar (knee)
Status report
- Each team held an optional morning skate at Rogers Place.
- MacDermid will play after being a healthy scratch against the Calgary Flames on Friday. He’ll replace Bastian, a forward who left that game during the first period.
Oilers projected lineup
Jeff Skinner — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Viktor Arvidsson
Mattias Janmark — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown
Derek Ryan — Noah Philp — Corey Perry
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Ty Emberson
Brett Kulak – Troy Stecher
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Drake Caggiula, Travis Dermott
Injured: Connor McDavid (ankle)
Status report
- McDavid took part in Edmonton’s optional morning skate but the forward remains out for potentially another week.
- Stecher, who was scratched against the Flames on Sunday, will re-enter the lineup in an ongoing rotation on defense, with Dermott sitting out Monday.
- Ryan, also scratched Sunday, will play with Caggiula, a forward, coming out.
- Pickard is expected to start after Skinner made 29 saves in a 4-2 win Sunday.
