Maple Leafs Likely to Trade Forward to Fix Cap Issues

The Toronto Maple Leafs are facing an important roster decision as they work to become salary cap compliant. James Mirtle of The Athletic took a look at the multiple options the Leafs might have to alleviate some of the pressure on the team and concluded that signs are pointing to a forward being moved.

Currently juggling 28 players on their roster and still feeling the effects of previous cap mismanagement, Mirtle suggested that Calle Jarnkrok’s return creates the need to make a move. He writes, “At this point, a forward will have to go.” He then points to Pontus Holmberg, David Kampf, and Nicholas Robertson as the most likely candidates.

Who Might The Maple Leafs Choose to Move?

Mirtle outlined reasons to trade any one of the three. With Holmberg, the forward has made critical mistakes despite the many opportunities by head coach Craig Berube. He only makes $800,000 and could potentially clear waivers, but that’s not guaranteed. Meanwhile, Robertson has already asked to be moved. He has one point in 11 games, and the trade return might be the highest if he’s shipped out.

Beyond a forward, the Leafs might also try to move a defenseman. They already traded Timothy Liljegren, but the player they received in return might follow him out the door. The acquisition of Matt Benning from the San Jose Sharks added another cap hit to the roster and the Leafs have no real intention of keeping that contract on the books. Benning’s $1.25 million is already being shopped.

Is Kampf the Most Likely to Be Shopped?

Of the four players mentioned — three forwards and one defenseman — Mirtle suggested Kampf might be the most interesting of the three names. He assumes it would be a salary cap dump trade and the return wouldn’t be great, but he also argues that’s not a concern.

David Kampf, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He writes:

The most compelling scenario here by far is Kämpf. Flipping Holmberg or Robertson for a pick opens enough room for Järnkrok to come back and puts the Leafs roughly $1 million under the cap, enough breathing room that they could make another depth addition at some point. But if the Leafs can find a home for Kämpf, even if there’s not much of anything in return, they’ll be dramatically under the cap (to the tune of almost $2.6 million) and still have decent depth beyond their top 12 forwards and top six defencemen. source – ‘Are more trades coming as the Maple Leafs attempt to get under the salary cap?’ – James Mirtle – The Athletic – 11/05/2024

The Maple Leafs Might Want to Accrue Salary Cap Space

It’s one thing to get under the salary cap ceiling. It’s another to start accruing cap space when you’re well below it. The calculations are made each day, but Mirtle estimates the Maple Leafs could have well north of $5 million available to them at the NHL trade deadline if they go with the option to move Kampf.

That would allow them to assess the season, then make moves as a buyer when more players, possibly difference-makers become available. The Leafs don’t know if they’re bound for the postseason yet, but they believe they’re good enough to get there and are confident they’ll be looking to add and not sell when the deadline rolls around. Every penny counts when the team starts talking to sellers.