Devils Take Down Islanders 4-3 in Overtime

The New Jersey Devils traveled to the other side of the Hudson River on Nov. 9 for some Saturday night hockey at UBS Arena. The Devils at least had a good night, taking the New York Islanders down in a 4-3 overtime win. With a record of 10-5-2, the Devils continue to stay on top of the Metropolitan Division.

Game Recap

Nine minutes into the game, the Devils got a 5-on-4 chance when Pierre Engvall was called to the penalty box for holding Brett Pesce. Sadly for the Devils, they were not able to take advantage of the extra man on the ice.

All was quiet on the western front, until the 14-minute mark of the first period. Simon Holmstrom opened the scoring for both teams, putting the Islanders in front of the Devils by one.

Six minutes into the second period, Dennis Cholowski was sent to the penalty box after high-sticking Pesce. He can’t seem to catch a break this game. Forty seconds after the Islanders went to the penalty box, Jack Hughes scored the first goal of the night for the Devils. Assisted by Jesper Bratt and Dougie Hamilton, Hughes managed a goal from the left side of the net, by the faceoff circle.

Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

A minute left in the second period, Hughes had another goal chance but was unsuccessful. He got close up to the net and shot the puck, however, it never made it into the back of the net. Instead, he went into the back of the net after crashing into Ilya Sorokin. The score was still tied, 1-1, and the Devils were feeling the pressure.

Halfway into the third period, Cholowski scored, putting the Islanders on top of the scoreboard. Less than two minutes later, Nelson scored to increase the Islanders’ lead by two goals. Four minutes left in the game, Dawson Mercer scored. Assisted by Paul Cotter and Jonas Siegenthaler, Mercer was able to cut the Islanders’ lead in half. With the end of the game stress dawning on the Devils, Jacob Markstrom was pulled from the net. Luckily, the extra attacker on the ice benefited the Devils. Stefan Noesen scored with just 48 seconds left on the clock. With a tied game, the Devils headed to overtime.

Right off the bat, Bo Horvat attempted a goal on Markstrom which he was expertly able to block. The two had some back and forth but in the end, it was Jack Hughes who prevailed yet again. With two and a half minutes left in OT, Hughes sent the puck to the back of the net, winning the game for the Devils.

Throughout the game, the Devils clearly had the most control of the puck. Outshooting the Islanders 33-22, it was the Devils who were victorious in the end.

The Devils are back on the ice Nov. 10 with back-to-back games, this time at home, hosting the San Jose Sharks.