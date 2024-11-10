Oilers Use Strong 3rd Period to Dismantle the Canucks 7-3

The Vancouver Canucks started their six-game homestand with a date against the Edmonton Oilers, their first meeting since Game 7 of the second round of the 2024 Playoffs. The game started as a close tight-checking playoff game and finished as a blowout as the Oilers used a strong third period to win 7-3, led by Connor Brown‘s two goals and three-point efforts from Connor McDavid and Mattias Janmark.

Game Recap

For the seventh straight game, the Canucks allowed the opposition to open the scoring as the Oilers got on the board first thanks to an early goal by Leon Draisaitl. Right at the tail end of a power play, he was left alone to roof his team-leading 10th past Kevin Lankinen who was scrambling to find the puck after a jam up in front of the net. The first period itself was very tight-checking overall, with the two Pacific Division rivals vying for every inch of ice like it was a playoff game. The Oilers ended up outshooting the Canucks 10-7 in the opening frame.

Connor Brown, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Unlike the tight-checking, somewhat boring first period, the second was more exciting with both teams igniting their offence. The Oilers raced out to a 3-0 lead with goals by Corey Perry and Viktor Arvidsson 1:13 apart only to see the Canucks respond with goals by Elias Pettersson and Filip Hronek 1:59 apart. All in all, the Oilers and Canucks scored four goals in a span of 3:30 to make it a one-goal game going into the third.

The final period started as a close 3-2 game and quickly transformed into a blowout. The Oilers blew the doors off the Canucks and the usually solid Lankinen to the tune of four unanswered goals. It started with Connor Brown at 6:10, then Connor McDavid at 7:16, Brett Kulak at 8:08 and finally another by Brown at 11:05. All told, it took 4:55 to turn a 3-2 game into a 7-2 laugher. Lankinen was mercifully pulled after Brown’s second goal after allowing seven goals on 27 shots, giving way to Arturs Silovs. Pius Suter scored a third goal for the Canucks late, but all it did was make the score a little nicer to look at – but not by much. All in all, it was a dominant third period by the Oilers as they outshot the Canucks 15-6 and outscored them 4-1. Skinner allowed three goals on 20 shots but walked away with the win.

What’s Next For the Canucks & Oilers

The Canucks continue their homestand against another Alberta team, the Calgary Flames, on Tuesday for their second meeting of the season. They have struggled mightily on home ice so far with a 1-2-3 record and a surprising 13 goals against in their last two at Rogers Arena, falling to the New Jersey Devils 6-0 on Oct. 30 and 7-3 tonight against the Oilers. They will look to turn it around against the Flames on Tuesday.

The Oilers meanwhile will return home to face the New York Islanders, also on Tuesday, after arguably their best offensive game of the season so far.