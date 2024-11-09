Projected Lineups for the Devils vs Islanders – 11/9/24

The New Jersey Devils face the New York Islanders at the UBS Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DEVILS (9-5-2) at ISLANDERS (6-6-2)
7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, MSGSN
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer
Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Paul Cotter — Erik Haula — Stefan Noesen
Kurtis MacDermid — Justin Dowling — Tomas Tatar
Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler — Jonathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Nick DeSimone
Injured: Nathan Bastian (jaw), Curtis Lazar (knee)
Status report
- DeSimone, a defenseman, was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Friday but is not expected to play.
- The Devils returned defenseman Simon Nemec to Utica.
Latest for THW:
- Stefan Noesen Brings Depth to Devils’ Bottom-Six
- Devils’ Ondrej Palat Starting to Turn a Corner
- Devils Take Down Canadiens 5-3 With Gutsy Effort
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee — Bo Horvat — Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Maxim Tsyplakov — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Pierre Engvall — Casey Cizikas — Simon Holmstrom
Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Oliver Wahlstrom
Isaiah George — Noah Dobson
Ryan Pulock — Scott Mayfield
Dennis Cholowski — Grant Hutton
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Hudson Fasching
Injured: Anthony Duclair (lower body), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Mike Reilly (upper body)
Status report
- Romanov will miss his fourth straight game, but the defenseman skated on his own Saturday and will travel with the Islanders on their upcoming five-game road trip.
- Reilly, a defenseman, is out indefinitely.
Latest for THW: