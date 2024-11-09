Projected Lineups for the Devils vs Islanders – 11/9/24

The New Jersey Devils face the New York Islanders at the UBS Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DEVILS (9-5-2) at ISLANDERS (6-6-2)

7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, MSGSN

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer
Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Paul Cotter — Erik Haula — Stefan Noesen
Kurtis MacDermid — Justin Dowling — Tomas Tatar

Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler — Jonathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce

Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen

Scratched: Nick DeSimone

Injured: Nathan Bastian (jaw), Curtis Lazar (knee)

Status report

  • DeSimone, a defenseman, was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Friday but is not expected to play.
  • The Devils returned defenseman Simon Nemec to Utica.

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee — Bo Horvat — Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Maxim Tsyplakov — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Pierre Engvall — Casey Cizikas — Simon Holmstrom
Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Oliver Wahlstrom

Isaiah George — Noah Dobson
Ryan Pulock — Scott Mayfield
Dennis Cholowski — Grant Hutton

Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Hudson Fasching

Injured: Anthony Duclair (lower body), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Mike Reilly (upper body)

Status report

  • Romanov will miss his fourth straight game, but the defenseman skated on his own Saturday and will travel with the Islanders on their upcoming five-game road trip.
  • Reilly, a defenseman, is out indefinitely.

