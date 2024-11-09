Projected Lineups for the Canadiens vs Maple Leafs – 11/9/24

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Kirby Dach

Alex Newhook — Jake Evans — Juraj Slafkovsky

Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman — Lucas Condotta — Joel Armia

Mike Matheson — Kaiden Guhle

Lane Hutson — David Savard

Arber Xhekaj — Jayden Struble

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Justin Barron, Michael Pezzetta

Injured: Patrik Laine (knee), Raphael Harvey-Pinard (broken leg)

Status report

The Canadiens will dress the same lineup they used in 5-3 loss at the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.

The Maple Leafs will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Friday.

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Max Domi — Mitch Marner

Max Pacioretty — John Tavares — William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson — Pontus Holmberg — Bobby McMann

Steven Lorentz — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins

Joseph Woll

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Matt Benning

Injured: Auston Matthews (upper body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Connor Dewar (upper body), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)

Status report

Matthews skated for the first time since being injured; the center will miss his third straight game but coach Craig Berube said, “He’s going in the right direction. He’s feeling better.” Matthews was placed on injured reserve Friday.

