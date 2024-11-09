Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Stolarz, Marner, Tavares & Matthews

Without star forward Auston Matthews, the Toronto Maple Leafs powered through to a 3-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night (Nov. 8). Mitch Marner opened the scoring with a first-period power-play goal, extending his point streak to seven games. Although Detroit’s Dylan Larkin tied the game in the second, John Tavares quickly responded. He scored Toronto’s second power-play goal to retake the lead. Tavares then sealed the win with an empty-netter in the final minutes, as Anthony Stolarz backstopped the Maple Leafs with 21 saves.

It was one of those close, boring games that – although it was close – never looked in jeopardy for the Maple Leafs.

Item One: Anthony Stolarz Stands Tall, Backstops Leafs to Victory

Anthony Stolarz continued his strong play in the net, stopping 21 of 22 shots in the Maple Leafs’ 3-1 win. Stolarz was rock-solid throughout the game, providing the Maple Leafs stability in the crease and helping them hold onto their lead. He had a terrific game. When he wasn’t losing his stick, he was losing his glove.

Last night, he made a barehanded stop on a shot that could’ve slid into the mat behind him. When he grabbed the puck, he raised it with his bare hand in victory over the scrum around him. It’s becoming classic Stolarz.

Stolarz extended his streak without a regulation loss to six games. He boasts a 4-0-2 record, a 2.15 goals-against average, and a .926 save percentage during the stretch. His reliability in the net is proving invaluable, mainly as the team adjusts to lineup changes.

Item Two: Mitch Marner Extends Point Streak and Leads Toronto’s Power Play

Mitch Marner continued his solid season with another multi-point performance on Friday night. Marner opened the scoring on the power play in the first period to give Toronto an early edge. Later, he assisted on John Tavares’ second-period power-play goal, ultimately the game-winner. Marner extended his point streak to seven games, during which he’s scored two goals and added nine assists.

With 15 assists on the season, Marner sits tied for fifth in the NHL for helpers, just four assists shy of league leader Nathan MacKinnon’s 19. Known for his playmaking, Marner has seamlessly stepped into a leading role on the team’s power play, which has caught fire recently. After doing zilch, it’s scored on six of its last ten tries.

Item Three: John Tavares Scores Two Goals to Lead His Maple Leafs

In Matthews’ absence, Tavares delivered. His two-goal game powered the Maple Leafs and ended his recent scoring drought. His go-ahead goal in the second period was the game-winner. However, his empty-netter in the final minutes was a thing of beauty – if an empty-netter can be one.

John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

As the Red Wings were winding up to come out of their own zone, one Detroit player sent a little-bit-too-slow drop pass destined for his teammate on the ice. Tavares came from nowhere. He got to the puck before the Red Wings recipient and, without even looking, flipped it right into the middle of the net. For someone who gets criticized for being so slow, Tavares was on the puck in a millisecond. It was a great play to ice the game. Tavares’ leadership was essential as the Maple Leafs adjusted to a lineup missing their top goal-scorer.

With these two goals, Tavares has climbed to 13 points on the season and now ranks second on the team with seven goals, trailing only William Nylander’s ten. This marks Tavares’ third multi-point outing in the last six games, highlighting his importance to the team’s offense. He’s having a solid season.

Item Four: Auston Matthews Was Placed on IR: Will Miss Montreal

Matthews was placed on injured reserve (IR) Friday with an upper-body injury, sidelining him for tonight’s game (Nov. 9) against the Montreal Canadiens. The move, backdated to last Sunday, ruled him out for both weekend games. There’s no reported setback in Matthews’ recovery, and his placement on IR is primarily for roster flexibility.

The move allows Toronto to activate Connor Dewar from long-term injured reserve (LTIR). While Matthews won’t suit up tonight, he remains eligible to return Tuesday (Nov. 12) against the Ottawa Senators. In Matthews’ absence, his teammates are picking up the slack. How well the Maple Leafs play without their captain is a curious statistic. What’s the make of it? Who knows?

Max Domi has replaced Matthews on the first unit. Matthew Knies has been central to the power play’s success. He’s a huge blockade in front of the opposing goalie. He reminds me of the old saying I heard when I was a kid, which goes something like, “Make yourself a door and not a window.”

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Morgan Rielly delivered a standout game with two crucial assists, orchestrating plays from the blue line and helping Toronto maintain a solid power play throughout the night. Rielly’s vision and puck distribution make a noticeable impact, as he expertly set up Marner’s opening goal and later contributed to Tavares’ game-winning power-play goal. His ability to quarterback the power play was pivotal in keeping the Red Wings’ defense on their heels, showcasing Rielly’s importance to Toronto’s offensive push.

With this win, the Maple Leafs have built momentum, which they’ll look to carry forward as they host their longtime rivals, the Canadiens, tonight.