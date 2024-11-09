Oilers Should Explore Waivers and Dante Fabbro as Blue Line Fix

The Nashville Predators have placed defenseman Dante Fabbro on waivers, and the Edmonton Oilers should have a conversation on Saturday about whether he might be a fit. While his salary creates potential cap issues for the team, Fabbro might be a better option than anyone the Oilers have trying to fill a hole on the right side and in their top four.

Buzz around the NHL is that the Oilers actively searching for a second-pair, right-shot defenseman to stabilize their struggling blue line, Fabbro presents an intriguing low-cost, high-upside option.

Is Fabbro The Kind of Defenseman the Oilers Need?

Fabbro, 26, was once seen as a key piece of Nashville’s defense. Between 2019 and 2022, he logged over 19 minutes of ice time per game, establishing himself as a solid presence on the Predators’ second pairing. His breakout campaign came in 2021-22 when he notched 24 points (5 goals, 19 assists), a performance that made his $2.5 million salary look like a bargain.

Of late, his role in Nashville has diminished significantly. Last season, Fabbro’s average ice time dropped to 16:21, and this year, it has fallen further to just 13:06 in the six games he has played. He’s also been a healthy scratch for eight of Nashville’s 14 contests, signaling that the organization is ready to move forward without him.

The Oilers, who have clear defensive issues on the right side of their blue line, should consider this a potential opportunity. Fabbro is, in theory, the type of defenseman they need: a two-way, puck-moving right-shot who brings efficiency in the defensive zone. His style may not be overly physical or flashy, but he’s reliable, makes smart plays under pressure, and limits costly turnovers.

Dante Fabbro, Nashville Predators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He could help the Oilers limit time in their own zone and glower the high-danger chances against.

The Arguments Against the Oilers Claiming Fabbro Off of Waivers

Cap space remains a challenge for the Oilers, and finding $2.5 million in cap space means going back into LTIR. To say the least, claiming Fabbro would require some salary-cap maneuvering by Edmonton. They could send a depth defenseman to the AHL and run a lean roster, carrying only 12 forwards to stay cap-compliant. Or, they could look a trade of their own, but that’s a risk given that Fabbro hasn’t been an NHL regular this season and there are no guarantees here.

Offensively, Fabbro is not known for being a high-octane scorer. He does like to shoot and has a knack for setting up one-timers, which could add another dimension to Edmonton’s special teams. Perhaps he’s a secondary option on their power play. Still, there’s not much wiggle room in Edmonton and if the Oilers are going to try and acquire Fabbro, maybe a trade for him is a better play.

Even then, as a pending unrestricted free agent, it’s not clear what the Predators might be asking in any potential deal. If the cost is too great, the Oilers can’t afford to and shouldn’t overpay. At 26, there is still room for growth in Fabbro’s game but it’s not entirely clear why he’s fallen off in his play.

Ultimately, the Oilers need to explore every option to shore up their defense, and the addition of Dante Fabbro might just be the boost they’re looking for. It’s not an easy decision and there isn’t much time to make it. Still, the management team should have a conversation.

Maybe they don’t pull the trigger, but how often will opportunities come up like this and so early in the season?