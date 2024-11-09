Projected Lineups for the Rangers vs Red Wings – 11/9/24

The New York Rangers face the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RANGERS (8-3-1) at RED WINGS (6-6-1)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Alexis Lafreniere
Chris Kreider — Vincent Trocheck — Reilly Smith
Will Cuylle — Filip Chytil — Kaapo Kakko
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Jimmy Vesey

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller — Jacob Trouba
Zac Jones — Braden Schneider

Jonathan Quick
Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Victor Mancini, Jonny Brodzinski

Injured: None

Status report

  • The Rangers held an optional morning skate Saturday.
  • Quick will start after making nine saves in relief of Shesterkin in a 6-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat – Dylan Larkin — Patrick Kane
Andrew Copp — J.T. Compher — Lucas Raymond
Jonatan Berggren — Marco Kasper — Vladimir Tarasenko
Michael Rasmussen — Joe Veleno — Christian Fischer

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot – Justin Holl
Erik Gustafsson – Albert Johansson

Ville Husso
Cam Talbot

Scratched: Jeff Petry

Injured: Tyler Motte (upper body), Alex Lyon (lower body)

Status report

  • The Red Wings did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 3-1 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday.
  • Husso will start for the first time since being pulled after allowing four goals on 14 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 10.

