Projected Lineups for the Rangers vs Red Wings – 11/9/24

The New York Rangers face the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RANGERS (8-3-1) at RED WINGS (6-6-1)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSG
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin — Mika Zibanejad — Alexis Lafreniere
Chris Kreider — Vincent Trocheck — Reilly Smith
Will Cuylle — Filip Chytil — Kaapo Kakko
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Jimmy Vesey
Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller — Jacob Trouba
Zac Jones — Braden Schneider
Jonathan Quick
Igor Shesterkin
Scratched: Victor Mancini, Jonny Brodzinski
Injured: None
Status report
- The Rangers held an optional morning skate Saturday.
- Quick will start after making nine saves in relief of Shesterkin in a 6-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.
Latest for THW:
- Rangers Struggling With Same Problems That Have Plagued Them in Recent Seasons
- Artemi Panarin Carrying the Rangers Early While Teammates Struggle
- Rangers GM Chris Drury’s 5 Best & Worst Moves
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat – Dylan Larkin — Patrick Kane
Andrew Copp — J.T. Compher — Lucas Raymond
Jonatan Berggren — Marco Kasper — Vladimir Tarasenko
Michael Rasmussen — Joe Veleno — Christian Fischer
Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot – Justin Holl
Erik Gustafsson – Albert Johansson
Ville Husso
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Jeff Petry
Injured: Tyler Motte (upper body), Alex Lyon (lower body)
Status report
- The Red Wings did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 3-1 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday.
- Husso will start for the first time since being pulled after allowing four goals on 14 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 10.
Latest for THW: