Projected Lineups for the Senators vs Bruins – 11/9/24

The Ottawa Senators face the Boston Bruins at the TD Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SENATORS (6-7-0) at BRUINS (7-7-1)
7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NESN, CITY
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Ridly Greig
Claude Giroux — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson
Noah Gregor — Zack Ostapchuk — Michael Amadio
Nick Cousins — Adam Gaudette — Zack MacEwen
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Travis Hamonic
Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker, David Perron
Injured: Shane Pinto (undisclosed)
Status report
- Ullmark will face his former team for the first time since the Senators acquired him in a trade with the Bruins on June 24.
- Perron, a forward, could return after missing eight games for personal reasons; he practiced the past two days.
- Pinto, a forward, also could return after missing seven games; he was a full participant during practice Friday.
Bruins projected lineup
Tyler Johnson — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Justin Brazeau
Cole Koepke — Charlie Coyle — Matthew Poitras
John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Trent Frederic
Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei — Parker Wotherspoon
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Morgan Geekie
Injured: Andrew Peeke (upper body)
Status report
- Geekie, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for a third straight game.
