Projected Lineups for the Senators vs Bruins – 11/9/24

The Ottawa Senators face the Boston Bruins at the TD Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SENATORS (6-7-0) at BRUINS (7-7-1)

7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NESN, CITY

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Ridly Greig

Claude Giroux — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson

Noah Gregor — Zack Ostapchuk — Michael Amadio

Nick Cousins — Adam Gaudette — Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven — Travis Hamonic

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker, David Perron

Injured: Shane Pinto (undisclosed)

Status report

Ullmark will face his former team for the first time since the Senators acquired him in a trade with the Bruins on June 24.

Perron, a forward, could return after missing eight games for personal reasons; he practiced the past two days.

Pinto, a forward, also could return after missing seven games; he was a full participant during practice Friday.

Latest for THW:

Bruins projected lineup

Tyler Johnson — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Justin Brazeau

Cole Koepke — Charlie Coyle — Matthew Poitras

John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Trent Frederic

Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei — Parker Wotherspoon

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Morgan Geekie

Injured: Andrew Peeke (upper body)

Status report

Geekie, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for a third straight game.

Latest for THW: