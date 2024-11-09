NHL Rumors: Canucks, Bruins, Oilers, Sabres

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks made a trade to send Daniel Sprong back to the Seattle Kraken. Are the Canucks preparing for something? Meanwhile, trade talks have quieted down a little bit in Boston, but the Bruins aren’t out of the woods yet. Is their coach on the hot seat or might they make a trade first? Confirmed to still be looking around, are the Edmonton Oilers targeting a different kind of defenseman than what they might have been looking for just a couple of weeks ago? Finally, are the Buffalo Sabres getting trade offers and are they ready to take any of them?

Canucks Might Be Getting Ready for a Move

When the Canucks moved Daniel Sprong for future considerations, many thought it was to make room on their roster for other players, namely Jonathan Lekkerimaki. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman wonders if the deal might have been done as the Canucks look around the trade market.

Friedman writes in his latest 32 Thoughts column, “The Sprong move is a reminder of Vancouver’s keeping on top of what’s out there, and Jim Rutherford/Patrik Allvin prefer to strike early.” The suggestion here is that the Canucks have potentially identified a need on their roster and want to fill it before other teams start making trades.

Are Trade Talks Simmering Down for the Bruins?

Friedman also notes that the Bruins were about to be active in an attempt to improve their fortunes, potentially shaking up the roster after a terrible start. Things have quieted down a touch.

Related: Maple Leafs Likely to Trade Forward to Fix Cap Issues

Friedman writes:

Boston is a little tougher to figure. They’ve looked around, as you would expect, but they’ve tried to be patient. They indicated it was important to see how last weekend went, and the answer was “perfect,” with back-to-back shutouts. So, things cooled down. For 48 hours. They went off the rails in Toronto before grabbing a roller-coaster win against Calgary. They are really trying to let this group work out its problems.

Trade rumors surrounding Trent Frederic are intriguing. There is buzz the Bruins might be open to moving him but they aren’t actively shopping him and Jimmy Murphy quoted a source who said, “Let’s just say you’re interested in Frederic. Are you willing to trade for him when you can get him just for money next July?”

Jim Montgomery is still considered on the hot seat when it comes to coaching changes. His methods aren’t working like they once did and some of his players aren’t responding.

Sabres Getting Unfavorable Trade Offers

Friedman also noted that the Buffalo Sabres are a popular team in terms of teams targeting some of their younger players. Specifically, Dylan Cozens and Bowen Byram have been asked about, but the offers aren’t worth listening to and GM Kevyn Adams is telling teams not to waste his time if they don’t have a serious offer ready that would also improve the Sabres.

Dylan Cozens, Buffalo Sabres (Evan Sabourin / The Hockey Writers)

Friedman writes, “Buffalo GM Kevyn Adams aggressively worked the phones, but made it clear he wouldn’t subtract or ruin chances for a playoff spot.”

Oilers Shifting Priorities on Their Blue Line?

The Edmonton Oilers are looking around the market for trade options and the belief is they have been looking for a shutdown second-pair, right-shot defenseman. But, according to Oilers Now host and team color analyst Bob Stauffer, their strategy might be changing.

He writes, “There has been a general assumption that the Edmonton Oilers will add a right-shot shutdown D at some point… Still might. But. An argument can be made they would be better off getting another D (who can play the right side) who can transition the puck.” He wasn’t clear if the team thought they could only find that kind of player in a trade or if they believed that player was still out there on the free-agent market.