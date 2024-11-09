Hurricanes’ 3 Surprising Contributors to the Early Start of the 2024-25 Season

After 12 games into the 2024-25 NHL season, the Carolina Hurricanes are 10-2-0 (20 points) and on an eight-game winning streak. Based on points percentage (0.833%) they lead the Metropolitan Division despite being tied with the New Jersey Devils. The Hurricanes have four games in hand since the Devils have played 16 games compared to the 12 for Carolina. Head coach Rod Brind’Amour’s team has a plus-22 goal differential and is 9-1-0 in its last 10 games.

Many people have been surprised that despite the influx of changes within the roster, this looks like the most complete team under the Brind’amour Era in Raleigh. They are getting contributions from names they should be, i.e., Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, Andrei Svechnikov, and others. However, three players have come up big when it was needed most for the Hurricanes. Who are they? Let’s see who has been the surprising contributor to the Canes starting the season.

Unlikely Contributor One: Jack Roslovic

One of the biggest contributors early on for the Hurricanes is Columbus, Ohio native Jack Roslovic. The 27-year-old center/winger is on one of the best starts to a season ever in his career. He is averaging 0.83 points per game and has already tied his goal total from the 2023-24 season (9). It took him 59 games to achieve nine with the Columbus Blue Jackets and the New York Rangers. “Rosey” as he’s called from teammates did that feat in 47 fewer games. There aren’t many people who thought he could have a red-hot start like this but seems that he has fit in right away with this team.

During the media tour following his contract extension, Jarvis mentioned how Roslovic has some serious speed and Brind’Amour echoed that sentiment. Right away, it is clear that moving Rosey to the top line with Aho and Svechnikov during the Edmonton Oilers game (Oct. 22) has unlocked something for him and that unit.

Related: Hurricanes’ Jack Roslovic Addresses Team’s Need for Speed

It seems that the style that Carolina plays fits into Roslovic’s game along with how tight-knit the room is as a group. The man himself spoke about that after their 5-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night (Nov. 7). He stated to the media, “The locker room’s tightness. The culture creates an on-ice chemistry. It creates everything that you guys see on a daily basis. It’s fun to be a part of it. It’s fun to watch the guys build and keep on getting better every day.”

Being able to jump into the top six right away and then move to the top line has given the Hurricanes a nice balance throughout the entire lineup. The team overall is built on flexibility from all 12 forwards that allows them to use their strengths while incorporating the system that Brind’Amour and the staff want to run. That is why Roslovic is fourth on the team in points (10) and leads in goals (9). His highest goal total in a season is 22 which he set with the Blue Jackets in 2021-22. Could he have a chance to beat that total? It is very likely with 70 games left in the regular season. Can he keep up this pace? Probably not, but there is a great chance to get 25 goals by the end of the season instead of January with the pace he is on now. Either way, what a start to the 2024-25 season for Rosey.

Unlikely Contributor Two: Eric Robinson

The second surprising contributor has a connection to Columbus like Roslovic, not being from there but both of the guys played for the Blue Jackets. Eric Robinson, a Bellmawr, New Jersey native, signed a one-year, $950,000 deal that will see him become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) in the summer of 2025 like Roslovic. After starting the first few games on the fourth line, Robinson saw himself get bumped up into the top six on the second line with Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Necas. Once he was placed there, that line has absolutely taken off for the Hurricanes. Robinson after 12 games has three goals and seven points while being tied second on the team with a plus-10 rating (Dmitry Orlov leads with a plus-12).

Eric Robinson, Columbus Blue Jackets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Right away, it is clear that he is not afraid of throwing the body and getting physical in board battles. Furthermore, his speed, especially being switched to the second line to assist Necas, has been clutch in scoring situations where the Hurricanes needed it. The two speedsters have had instant chemistry that has seen Necas on the hottest start of his career along with Robinson racking up points as well. There was no way anyone saw the line of Kotkaniemi, Robinson, and Necas working so well 12 games in, especially with them only being together since the middle of the Oilers game. However, it has unlocked another aspect of the Canes’ scoring ability and now this line is rolling just like the rest of the forward core.

Related: StormWatch: Hurricanes’ Kotkaniemi, Roslovic, & Robinson Providing Needed Scoring Depth

Overall, whether on the fourth line or in the top six for the Hurricanes, Robinson is proving why general manager Eric Tulsky wanted him with the team after signing him back on the first day of free agency on July 1. Could we see an extension for Robinson, and maybe Roslovic next summer?

Unlikely Contributor Three: Jackson Blake

What a start to a first pro season so far for Jackson Blake. The 21-year-old rookie in the second year of his entry-level contract (ELC) has hit the ground running, already tallying four goals and six points in 12 NHL games. He is averaging 0.50 points per game while playing opposite of Robinson and now William Carrier on what is a potent “fourth line” that can score at will when given a chance.

Even early on into the 2024-25 season, it is clear that Brind’Amour and the coaching staff are putting faith into this group of Blake, Jack Drury, and whoever is their left-winger because of the production that line has put up already. This is beneficial for the Hurricanes who can roll out four lines every game and not put so much pressure on the top six to do everything. Being able to have depth-scoring will go a long way, especially in an 82-game season where the expectations are not as high as last season with the roster turnover.

The 2024 Hobey Baker Finalist has had a season so far that even saw him get a call from his father, former NHLer Jason, to let the second-generation Blake know that he should be looking for a house. It seems that “Blaker” is not going anywhere and it is evident after the start he has been on to kick off his first pro season with the Hurricanes in the NHL.

Who Makes an Impact Against Avalanche Tonight?

While the sentiment is well and good, there is still lots of hockey to be played. The Hurricanes kick off a mini three-game road trip that sees them take on the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night (Nov. 9) in Denver. The game will be on FanDuel Sports Network South per usual with Mike Maniscalco on the call with color analyst Tripp Tracy. Fans can also check the game out on the radio at 99.9 The Fan with puck drop being scheduled for 9 p.m. Eastern. Can the Hurricanes extend their winning streak to nine games against Nathan MacKinnon and the Avs?