Tampa Bay Lightning 2024-25 Team Hall of Fame Nominees

The Tampa Bay Lightning released their nominees for the 2024-25 Hall of Fame class. According to a Lightning press release, a selection committee put out a list that can be voted on by the fans.

Eight names – consisting of players, broadcasters, and executives – have a shot to be inducted. Two will be selected.

Here is the breakdown of who is up for a spot in the team’s Hall of Fame this year. We will be going alphabetically according to last name.

Ben Bishop, Goalie (2012 to 2017)

The Tampa Bay Lightning acquired Ben Bishop in a trade with the Ottawa Senators in exchange for forward Cory Conacher. It is undoubtedly one of the best trades the team has made in their history. It marked the arrival of a much-needed reliable goalie and a turning point in the team’s success.

In his first full season as the starting goalie, 2013-14, the Lightning reached the playoffs for the first time since 2010-11. The season after, they reached the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2004. The current expectations of deep playoff runs began just over a decade ago with Bishop between the pipes, and he remains a fan favorite for this reason.

Bishop is still second all-time in wins with the franchise (131) and finished second in Vezina voting in 2016.

Brian Bradley, Forward (1992 to 1998)

Bradley arrived in Tampa Bay during their inaugural season in 1992-93. He instantly became one of the first stars of the franchise. That first season saw him have a career-best 42 goals and 44 assists for 86 points. He’d score at least 23 goals twice more.

He was part of the Lightning team that reached the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in 1995-96. He was also the first to represent the team in the All-Star Game, getting the nod in the first two seasons of the franchise.

Ryan Callahan, Forward (2014 to 2019)

Ryan Callahan came over in the controversial trade that sent captain Martin St. Louis to the New York Rangers – this team really has a history of rough goodbyes for its captains, doesn’t it?

But Callahan proved to be a strong contributing member in his first full season with the team. In 2014-15, he had 24 goals and 30 assists for 54 points, helping the Lightning reach the Stanley Cup Final. He never had that same level of production again, but he stuck around in Tampa Bay for the remainder of his career.

Jay Feaster, General Manager

So, he’s currently the Lightning’s Vice President of Community Hockey Development. But before that, Jay Feaster was the General Manager behind the Lightning’s first Stanley Cup in 2004.

He was named the NHL Executive of the Year that same season. He had been with the Lightning organization going back to 1998. During his time, he helped acquire notable players such as forwards Vincent Lecavalier, Brad Richards, Ruslan Fedotenko and Martin St. Louis and defenceman Dan Boyle.

Nikolai Khabibulin, Goalie (2000 to 2004)

Khabibulin was the Lightning’s goalie when they won the Stanly Cup in 2004. He had two All-Star selections during his four seasons in Tampa Bay and received Hart and Vezina Trophy votes on two occasions as well.

Across 192 games played, 70 of which game in a single season, Khabibulin had a .914 save percentage and won 83 games.

Pavel Kubina, Defenseman (1997 to 2006, 2010 to 2012)

The Lightning drafted Kubina in the seventh round of the 1996 NHL Draft. He proved to be better than anyone drafted ahead of him by the team. Kubina played in 662 games across parts of 10 seasons with the Lightning. Those games are still second all-time for a Lightning defenseman (Victor Hedman, 1,066)

Kubina also, like a few others on this list, won the Stanley Cup with the team in 2004.

Henry Paul, First VP and Secretary

Paul helped Phil Esposito lay the foundation for the Tampa Bay Lightning to join the NHL in 1992-93. He served as the team’s first vice president and secretary.

Rick Peckham, TV Voice of the Lightning (1995 to 2020)

Rick Peckham helped generate a passion for hockey among generations of Lightning fans. He was the TV voice of the Lightning for 24 seasons. He was recognized for his longtime contributions when he received the 2020 Hewitt Memorial Award.

According to the Hockey Hall of Fame, the award is meant to be “in recognition of members of the radio and television industry who made outstanding contributions to their profession and the game during their career in hockey broadcasting.”

The upcoming Lightning Hall of Fame class will be inducted during Alumni Weekend. A full event schedule will be made available at a later date.