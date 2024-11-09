Projected Lineups for the Flyers vs Panthers – 11/9/24

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLYERS (5-8-1) at PANTHERS (10-3-1)

6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster — Sean Couturier — Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Bobby Brink

Joel Farabee — Scott Laughton — Garnet Hathaway

Nicolas Deslauriers — Noah Cates — Anthony Richard

Travis Sanheim — Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale

Emil Andrae — Egor Zamula

Ivan Fedotov

Aleksei Kolosov

Scratched: Erik Johnson, Matvei Michkov

Injured: Cam York (upper body), Samuel Ersson (lower body), Ryan Poehling (undisclosed)

Status report

Kolosov did not dress for a 2-1 shootout win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday after sustaining a lower-body injury during the Flyers morning skate, which forced Philadelphia to dress emergency backup goalie Kyle Konin.

Kolosov did not practice Friday and Philadelphia coach John Tortorella had no immediate update, but Ersson, a goalie who has been out since leaving a 3-0 loss to the Boston Bruins on Nov. 2, practiced Friday.

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov

Nate Schmidt — Uvis Balinskis

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Mackie Samoskevich

Injured: None

Status report

Gadjovich, who has missed eight games with back spasms, returns in place of Samoskevich, a forward.

