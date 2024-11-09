Projected Lineups for the Flyers vs Panthers – 11/9/24

by

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLYERS (5-8-1) at PANTHERS (10-3-1)

6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster — Sean Couturier — Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Bobby Brink
Joel Farabee — Scott Laughton — Garnet Hathaway
Nicolas Deslauriers — Noah Cates — Anthony Richard

Travis Sanheim — Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale
Emil Andrae — Egor Zamula

Ivan Fedotov
Aleksei Kolosov

Scratched: Erik Johnson, Matvei Michkov

Injured: Cam York (upper body), Samuel Ersson (lower body), Ryan Poehling (undisclosed)

Status report

  • Kolosov did not dress for a 2-1 shootout win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday after sustaining a lower-body injury during the Flyers morning skate, which forced Philadelphia to dress emergency backup goalie Kyle Konin.
  • Kolosov did not practice Friday and Philadelphia coach John Tortorella had no immediate update, but Ersson, a goalie who has been out since leaving a 3-0 loss to the Boston Bruins on Nov. 2, practiced Friday.

Latest for THW:

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov
Nate Schmidt — Uvis Balinskis

Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight

Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Mackie Samoskevich

Injured: None

Status report

  • Gadjovich, who has missed eight games with back spasms, returns in place of Samoskevich, a forward.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner