Projected Lineups for the Flyers vs Lightning – 11/7/24

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLYERS (4-8-1) at LIGHTNING (7-6-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster — Sean Couturier — Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Bobby Brink
Joel Farabee — Scott Laughton — Garnet Hathaway
Nicolas Deslauriers — Noah Cates — Anthony Richard

Travis Sanheim — Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale
Emil Andrae — Egor Zamula

Aleksei Kolosov
Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Erik Johnson, Matvei Michkov

Injured: Cam York (upper body), Samuel Ersson (lower body), Ryan Poehling (undisclosed)

Status report

  • Michkov, a forward, will be a healthy scratch.
  • Richard will make his Flyers debut after being recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Anthony Cirelli — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Nick Paul — Mitchell Chaffee
Gage Goncalves — Conor Geekie — Cam Atkinson
Zemgus Girgensons — Luke Glendening — Michael Eyssimont

Victor Hedman — J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Darren Raddysh

Injured: Brayden Point (lower body)

Status report

  • Point, a center, will miss his second straight game; he skated on his own but did not take part in line rushes during the Lightning morning skate Thursday.

