3 Takeaways From the Lightning’s 3-2 Loss Against the Blues

Following a three-game win streak, the Tampa Bay Lightning have now lost three straight on the road to Central Division opponents. While the Lightning faced two of the league’s powerhouses in the Winnipeg Jets and Minnesota Wild, they also dropped a winnable game on Tuesday night (Nov. 6) against the St. Louis Blues.

Despite all the changes to Tampa Bay’s roster this offseason, the team has played much better at five-on-five in the early stages of the season. However, their special teams have taken a hit, as their power play and penalty kill continue to underperform relative to last season. With all the questions surrounding the moving parts, the Lightning sit with a record of 7-6-0. That said, here’s a look at the most valuable takeaways from last night’s game.

The Lightning Dearly Missed Brayden Point’s Presence

In Sunday afternoon’s game against the Jets, Brayden Point appeared to have suffered a lower-body injury. While a precise assessment has yet to come out, Point checked his groin repeatedly and did not return to action on Sunday. In his place, the Lightning turned to Gage Goncalves, a 23-year-old second-round pick by the organization in 2020.

Point’s absence was clear when the Lightning were on the man advantage. Having a player as skilled as he is in the middle of the ice for quick touches and shots is critical to the Lightning’s success. After all, the 28-year-old leads the league with five power-play goals on the season. Furthermore, Point is a zone entry machine for the Bolts, and his absence led to the team playing a Dump’n’Chase style instead of controlling their entries.

Scoring Depth Remains Major Concern

Depth scoring is an issue that has carried over from last season. Once again, the top-six forwards continue to generate scoring chances and score goals at an elite rate. On the other hand, the bottom six remain one of the worst offensively in the NHL and continue to get caved in by opposing teams, which was never an issue during the Stanley Cup runs. In last night’s loss, the bottom six registered just seven shot attempts and two shots on goal at five-on-five. This lack of offense is unacceptable if the Lightning want to compete for the Stanley Cup again this season.

Zemgus Girgensons, Tampa Bay Lightning (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Meanwhile, the Blues’ bottom-six forwards doubled the Lightning’s bottom-six offensive production. The St. Louis bottom six generated 12 shot attempts and six shots on goal at five-on-five, and that’s considered a relatively average group around the league. The Lightning must find affordable and effective depth scoring, or they will end up with another first-round exit in the postseason.

Nick Perbix Gets Too Much Hate From Lightning Fans

One player I’ve discussed as a solid third-pairing defenseman is the high-risk, high-reward blueliner Nick Perbix. The 26-year-old scored his first goal of the season last night, undressing a Blues defender and sticking with the play to bang home the rebound with a good second effort. Perbix loves to jump in the play and is influential in transition. He’s constantly setting up zone entries and exits for the Lightning forwards, always head-manning the puck up the ice.

The fans give Perbix backlash for his occasional brutal game. There have been a few when Perbix has looked like a weakness on the back end, with numerous turnovers in one shift trying to clear the zone. However, he prefers to play a controlled game in transition, and forfeiting the puck to the opponent isn’t his style. Perbix needs to continue getting reps, and he will develop into a strong third-pairing defenseman with offensive upside, similar to Erik Gustafsson, who’s now a member of the Detroit Red Wings.

Lightning Prepare for Week Off

After a home game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday (Nov. 7), the Lightning have a week off. This break will be beneficial, as the team needs a reset and time for Point to heal from his injury. Luckily, the Atlantic Division remains wide open outside the Florida Panthers, who are pulling away from the rest of the pack.