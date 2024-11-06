NHL Rumors: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Predators, Blues

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Connor McDavid is returning to the lineup for the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Auston Matthews missed Tuesday’s game with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Could his injury drag out a bit longer than expected? Dylan Holloway had a scary incident in a game for the Blues, but was back with the team Wednesday. Finally, Nashville Predators’ GM Barry Trotz threatened a rebuild just months after spending huge money in free agency.

McDavid Returns for the Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers confirmed on Wednesday that McDavid was returning ahead of schedule and will be in the lineup as the Oilers take on the Nashville Predators. Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer tweeted possible lines for tonight’s game. This is a huge boost for the Oilers, who originally thought McDavid might be out for up to three weeks. Instead, he missed three games and the Oilers were 2-1 without him in the lineup.

Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He noted that Jeff Skinner was skating with McDavid and Zach Hyman. The line of Vasily Podkolzin, Leon Draisaitl, and Viktor Arvidsson stayed the same.

Matthews Could Be Out All Weekend for the Maple Leafs

Both Chris Johnston and Pierre LeBrun of TSN are reporting that Auston Matthews’ injury isn’t incredibly serious, but he’s been hampered by a nagging issue that the Leafs felt required pulling him from the lineup to give it time to rest. LeBrun said, “It’s something they’ve been monitoring really since camp.” He added, “My understanding is that they finally said, let’s just get off the ice here and make sure that you’re fine.”

Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Stolarz, Knies, Marner & Lorentz

Johnston believes that the Leafs superstar could miss more than just Tuesday’s game (one the Leafs won over the Bruins). He might miss this weekend’s games too.

Trotz Says the Predators Might Undergo Rebuild If They Don’t Find Success

Speaking on 102.5 The Game, after the team’s sluggish 4-7-1 start, Nashville Predators’ GM Barry Trotz said, “I’m trying to do some things right now… we will be limited a little because of contracts… if we don’t get it going, then I’m going to start our rebuild plan.”

Trotz later clarified that any rebuild would not be a total roster overhaul. Speaking with The Tennessean, he added on Wednesday, “We’re never going to burn it down to the studs.” Trotz doesn’t want to subject Nashville fans to a lengthy rebuild that means being a lottery team for years. He has no plans to move the players he just added in free agency or his other stars. That said, he’s not afraid to move his middle-tier players and bringing in young players, giving them key minutes with the top stars and speeding up their development.

Holloway OK After Scary Incident

After taking a puck in the neck during a game on Tuesday night, there was a scary moment for Dylan Holloway as he was taken out on a stretcher, with concerns that he couldn’t breathe. Holloway was taken to a local hospital to get scans and tests done, but it was learned quickly that he was going to be OK.

Dylan Holloway is back at the rink today. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/BfLBuMnZzH — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) November 6, 2024

Holloway was back with the Blue on Wednesday. Holloway met with the media and said he hoped to play tomorrow night. He was told no activity for 24 hours.