Projected Lineups for the Flames vs Bruins – 11/7/24

The Calgary Flames take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLAMES (7-5-1) at BRUINS (6-7-1)

7 p.m. ET; NESN, SN

Flames projected lineup

Connor Zary — Nazem Kadri — Andrei Kuzmenko

Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato

Jonathan Huberdeau — Yegor Sharangovich — Martin Pospisil

Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Justin Kirkland

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov

Tyson Barrie — Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Joel Hanley, Jake Bean

Injured: Anthony Mantha (lower body)

Status report

The Flames held an optional morning skate Thursday.

Bruins projected lineup

Tyler Johnson — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Justin Brazeau

Cole Koepke — Charlie Coyle — Matthew Poitras

John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Trent Frederic

Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei — Parker Wotherspoon

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Morgan Geekie

Injured: Andrew Peeke (upper body)

Status report

Peeke is week-to-week after the defenseman took a hit from Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Pacioretty during the first period of a 4-0 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

Geekie is expected to be scratched for the second straight game; the forward did not participate in line rushes during the Bruins morning skate Thursday and was the only player who stayed on the ice for extra work afterward.

