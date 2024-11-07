Projected Lineups for the Flames vs Bruins – 11/7/24

The Calgary Flames take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLAMES (7-5-1) at BRUINS (6-7-1)
7 p.m. ET; NESN, SN
Flames projected lineup
Connor Zary — Nazem Kadri — Andrei Kuzmenko
Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato
Jonathan Huberdeau — Yegor Sharangovich — Martin Pospisil
Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Justin Kirkland
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov
Tyson Barrie — Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Joel Hanley, Jake Bean
Injured: Anthony Mantha (lower body)
Status report
- The Flames held an optional morning skate Thursday.
Bruins projected lineup
Tyler Johnson — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Justin Brazeau
Cole Koepke — Charlie Coyle — Matthew Poitras
John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Trent Frederic
Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei — Parker Wotherspoon
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Morgan Geekie
Injured: Andrew Peeke (upper body)
Status report
- Peeke is week-to-week after the defenseman took a hit from Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Pacioretty during the first period of a 4-0 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.
- Geekie is expected to be scratched for the second straight game; the forward did not participate in line rushes during the Bruins morning skate Thursday and was the only player who stayed on the ice for extra work afterward.
